Plaid Cymru promises continued investment in new social homes despite failure to pass Senedd Budget

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The Senedd has voted down Plaid Cymru’s first efforts to tweak the annual Budget, which had included an extra £20m for new social homes.
Following a debate on Monday, Plaid Cymru’s minority government failed to pass its Supplementary Budget for 2026-27.
The Budget, put forward last month, had included a £20m increase to capital funding under the Welsh Social Housing Grant in a bid to build over 100 new homes for social rent.
Plaid, which has 43 seats in the Senedd, lost the vote to pass the Budget by 49 votes to 44.
Labour refused to support the changes in a dispute over funding for additional learning needs (ALN), claiming Plaid’s offer of £40m “is a bad deal”.
Huw Thomas, Labour’s finance spokesperson, pointed to the fact that two teaching unions – the National Association of Head Teachers and the Association of School and College Leaders – had entered into formal dispute with the government over pay and ALN funding.
“You will understand, therefore, given the fundamental and formal concerns that unions have regarding these proposals, how we simply cannot support the Supplementary Budget as it currently stands,” Mr Thomas told the Senedd during the debate.
Elin Jones, Plaid’s cabinet minister for finance, said the outcome of the vote is “deeply disappointing”.
She said: “The Budget would have provided an additional £433m of investment to support key public services and deliver commitments to the people of Wales.
“It contained no reductions to existing services and was focused on directing additional funding to areas facing significant pressure.”
The Welsh government, she said, continues to believe its proposals – including the £20m for social housing – are “affordable, responsible and deliverable”.
Ms Jones added: “The work of the government goes on, and we will press ahead with delivering on manifesto commitments and the priorities of the people of Wales.
“The Annual Budget for 2026-2027, approved by the Senedd in January, remains in force and continues to provide the legal authority for Welsh government expenditure. Public services will continue to operate and funding will continue to flow under those approved plans.”
She said the government remains committed to investing extra revenue and capital funding to increase the supply of social housing.
The government will bring back a Supplementary Budget later in the financial year. During the same plenary session on Monday, Plaid’s first minister Rhun ap Iorwerth also set out the government’s upcoming legislative agenda.
He laid out plans to strengthen renters’ rights, with initial legislation focusing on the enforcement framework and the regulatory role of Rent Smart Wales.
The minister said: “This will lay the groundwork for more substantial changes that will improve housing affordability, make rents fairer and limit no-fault evictions, to be brought forward later in this Senedd term.
“We’re also developing proposals to legislate for the right to adequate housing, because nobody should be forced to suffer the anxiety and unacceptable stigma that so often comes with having nowhere to call home.”
In a recent interview with Inside Housing, housing minister Siân Gwenllian confirmed the government is also exploring possible rent controls or caps.
Matt Dicks, director at the Chartered Institute of Housing Cymru, welcomed the first minister’s legislative programme, but said there needs to be a “paradigm shift in how housing is prioritised and a whole-system approach”.
He called for housing to be made a “foundational mission of government in this Senedd term and beyond”.
Mr Dicks continued: “That’s why we will want to see significant movement on Plaid Cymru’s manifesto pledge to incorporate the right to adequate housing into Welsh law during this Senedd term.
“Everything else, from fairer rents to stronger protections for tenants and investment in supply, should flow from that foundation.
“Any intervention in the private rented sector must be carefully targeted and proportionate, balancing stronger tenant protections with the need for a well-functioning private rented sector and a wider strategy to increase housing supply.”
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