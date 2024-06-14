Plaid Cymru’s manifesto pledges to expand social housing

Plaid Cymru has committed to delivering a “significant expansion” in social and municipal housing in its general election manifesto #UKhousing

Reforms will include funding packages to help local government “robustly enforce planning decisions ensuring that developers stick to agreements” and making sure data on housing need is up to date.

“Far too often, communities are at the mercy of large developers who build executive homes for profit rather than build the required homes to answer the need,” Plaid Cymru said.

The manifesto also contained pledges to tackle homelessness and reform the planning system.

Released on Thursday, the party said that it would develop a plan to “meet local housing need in all parts of the country, accessing a mixture of public and private funding streams”.

A spokesperson for Shelter Cymru said in response that “commitments to championing an increased supply of social homes are good to see and we’d urge all political parties, at all levels, to work together on tackling the barriers to achieving this”.

Plaid Cymru said it would “look to end homelessness” through legislation based on a white paper published last autumn, which proposed ending priority need tests and increasing the definition of “threatened with homelessness” from 56 days to six months.

Matt Dicks, national director at the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) Cymru, said: “We welcome Plaid Cymru’s focus on building more homes in Wales together with a focus on enshrining the right to adequate housing into legislation.”

CIH Cymru, along with charities Tai Pawb and Shelter Cymru, have led the call to incorporate the right to housing into Welsh law through their Back the Bill coalition.

“Enshrining the right will not only ensure individuals can access a safe, suitable and affordable home but will also, according to our own independent cost-benefit analysis from Alma Economics, generate £2.30 for every £1 spent,” Mr Dicks said.

The Welsh nationalist party also committed to retaining the Local Housing Allowance (LHA) at the 30th percentile of market rents.

LHA is the housing benefit element of Universal Credit paid to people renting privately and is intended to cover the cheapest 30% of housing. The rates were uplifted in April.