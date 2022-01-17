Plan for 514 homes set to go ahead after judicial review attempt quashed

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Plans from brownfield developer Inland Homes to build 514 homes look set to go ahead after a High Court judge quashed an application for a judicial review by Hillingdon Council.
The council sought to reverse the mayor of London’s decision to approve the plans at Hillingdon Gardens, which were originally refused by the local authority.
The six-acre site, formerly home to the Master Brewer Hotel, has been derelict for 11 years. The scheme will deliver 182 affordable homes.
Hillingdon refused Inland Homes’ planning application in March 2020 due to concerns about the “inappropriate scale of the development”, which includes buildings up to 12 storeys.
However, London mayor Sadiq Khan called in the decision and conditionally approved the plans in September 2020. He gave final approval on 29 March 2021.
The Hillingdon Gardens scheme forms part of Inland Homes’ asset management division, which secures sites and planning approval on behalf of investors.
Stephen Wicks, chief executive of Inland Homes, welcomed the decision.
He said consent for the scheme took three years and it is “very disappointing that it should be such a long and torturous process to develop on an allocated brownfield site in a highly sustainable location”.
“It is a great testament to our legal and planning team that we have been able to overcome the many obstacles that were put in our way and we can now finally get on with the job of delivering much-needed homes for London,” Mr Wicks added.
In a statement last month Ian Edwards, leader of Hillingdon Council, said he was “disappointed” with the High Court’s ruling but had “no regret in bringing judicial review proceedings against the mayor”.
“The council will reluctantly accept the court’s decision and not appeal.
“However, the council will continue to monitor this development very closely in its capacity as local planning authority and will ensure that all aspects of the planning permission are strictly complied with,” he said.
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