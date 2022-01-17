Plan for 514 homes set to go ahead after judicial review attempt quashed

The council sought to reverse the mayor of London’s decision to approve the plans at Hillingdon Gardens, which were originally refused by the local authority.

The six-acre site, formerly home to the Master Brewer Hotel, has been derelict for 11 years. The scheme will deliver 182 affordable homes.

Hillingdon refused Inland Homes’ planning application in March 2020 due to concerns about the “inappropriate scale of the development”, which includes buildings up to 12 storeys.