Plan for Housing campaign: a big opportunity for an ambitious government housing strategy

We all know what happened next. Making the case in private and in public saw the current government commit to creating a long-term strategy.

“It showed that on pretty much every metric, things were going to get worse,” Ms Henderson explains. Additional research into the economic value of social housing helped make the case that delivery “makes sense in terms of saving the taxpayer money over the long term”.

After agreeing the broad aims of the campaign, the NHF then commissioned research looking at “what would happen if we didn’t have a change of direction ”.

As things stand, though, that is exactly what the system is belching out. And, frankly, while the average person in the street could probably take a wild stab at outlining the purpose of the health service or the education system, the absence of any kind of long-term vision for housing means it is much trickier to scrutinise its successes or failures, or plan beyond the immediate horizon.

You will notice that this selection of long-term outcomes generally has cross-party appeal, too. Across the political spectrum, there would be broad agreement that a desirable outcome of the housing system is not soaring numbers of children in temporary accommodation or wildly overcrowded homes.

“The framing of why we need a long-term plan started with looking at what are the things that are not working and where would we like to go. So, rather than framing it as a kind of list of policies or target numbers, it was actually thinking, ‘Wouldn’t it be great if an outcome from a long-term plan in 10 years was that no child was homeless, or that we really tackled the levels of overcrowding, or we had a substantive change in the supply of new homes, so people had access to the stability of affordable housing?’”

Reflecting on some of these terrible outcomes slowly led to the formation of the campaign we recognise today.

The spring timetable is hopefully a positive sign, she adds (although this comes with an important caveat).

“I think bringing forward a housing strategy in the spring means there’s an opportunity to align it with the Spending Review, and the Spending Review will obviously set out the government’s big commitments over the course of this parliament. So, it makes sense to have the strategy sit hand-in-glove with that.

“But what we are really keen to see with this long-term strategy is for it to be truly long-term. So, while it makes sense to align with the Spending Review, we would like to be thinking about 10 years minimum, but ideally longer – 20 to 30 years. Actually thinking about the future of housing in this country.”

This brings us almost to the present day and the opinion piece collection. But, actually, for any strategy to succeed there needs to be two other ingredients in place, Ms Henderson adds.

“I think what is really important is having vision and hope,” she says. “Hope is a funny word, but I think so many people are impacted by the housing crisis. At the very sharp end, we’re seeing record levels of rough sleeping, we’ve got the appalling, shocking figures of children in temporary accommodation. But there are also millions of people in overcrowded, unsuitable or unaffordable homes, and it feels hopeless.”

Vision and hope are two words we can all get behind. While that ultimate vision might need a bit more nuance, Ms Henderson says, a good starting ambition might be “that as a country, we should house our people well, that everybody should have a right to a decent, affordable, stable roof over their heads”.

This should be a housing strategy aimed squarely at the general public, she adds.

“There needs to be a housing strategy that speaks to the public that says, ‘This can get better, it will get better, and this is how we are going to do it,’” Ms Henderson says.

“The reason we want it framed in terms of outcomes is that that’s what people relate to. It isn’t an elitist housing policy agenda to say we want a housing strategy where an outcome is that no child is living in temporary accommodation. I think that is something that everyone can relate to, as is a strategy that addresses affordability, so we actually do have an offer for people on a low and moderate income.”

Cross-government work

With the opinion piece collection, the NHF is hoping to build “a really broad coalition of support” for a long-term strategy and for that process to be open and collaborative.

For that reason, Inside Housing was delighted to enter a partnership with the NHF in the hope of reaching as widely as possible for input.

“[The NHF’s] core membership is housing associations, but the case for good-quality social housing is much bigger than just us as a sector,” Ms Henderson says. “It’s really important that we have other voices shaping this agenda.”

This includes tenants and councils but also beyond the sector, too, as housing touches on so many areas – including health, education, the environment, welfare and energy. This means ministers and civil servants should “work across government” in creating the strategy, Ms Henderson believes.

This month’s thought piece from the Resolution Foundation is important not just to “work with thinktanks that are influential in the public debate but also in the policy debates that are not just housing – so, for example, investment with the Treasury”, Ms Henderson says. “Being able to have those kinds of voices will be really important in terms of making the case for a long-term strategy.”

Ultimately, the idea is “to present government with some consensus, hopefully, in January, but I think also with a real level of ambition and support for them to be bold and long-term in what they are striving for”.