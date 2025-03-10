Strategic planning

The bill will introduce a system of strategic planning across England, known as spatial development strategies.

MHCLG said these will help to boost growth by looking across multiple local planning authorities for the most sustainable areas to build and by ensuring there is a “clear join-up” between development needs and infrastructure requirements.

The plans will be produced by mayors, or by councils in some cases.

Nature restoration fund

A nature restoration fund to ensure builders can meet their environmental obligations “faster and at a greater scale” by pooling contributions to fund larger environmental interventions.

These changes will remove time intensive and costly processes, with payments into the fund allowing building to proceed while wider action is taken to secure the environmental improvements needed, MHCLG said.

National significant infrastructure projects

The government said the bill will ensure a faster national significant infrastructure project regime that delivers infrastructure projects faster.

It will overhaul the process by which government decisions on major infrastructure projects can be challenged. “Meritless” cases will only have one – rather than three – attempts at legal challenge.

Other measures include ensuring approved energy projects that help achieve clean power by 2030 are prioritised for grid connections and offering people living within 500m of new pylons money off their electricity bills up to £2,500 over 10 years.

The bill will also allow forestry authorities in England and Wales, including the Forestry Commission, to bring forward development proposals on the land they manage relating to the generation of electricity from renewable sources. They will then be able to sell the resulting electricity.

Message from the minister

Deputy prime minister and housing secretary Angela Rayner said: “We’re creating the biggest building boom in a generation – as a major step forward in getting Britain building again and unleashing economic growth in every corner of the country, by lifting the bureaucratic burden which has been holding back developments for too long.

“The Planning and Infrastructure Bill will unleash seismic reforms to help builders get shovels in the ground quicker to build more homes, and the vital infrastructure we need to improve transport links and make Britain a clean energy superpower to protect bill payers.

“It will help us to deliver the 1.5 million homes we have committed to so we can tackle the housing crisis we have inherited head on – not only for people desperate to buy a home, but for the families and young children stuck in temporary accommodation and in need of a safe, secure roof over their heads.

“These reforms are at the heart of our plan for change, ensuring we are backing the builders, taking on the blockers, and delivering the homes and infrastructure this country so badly needs.”

This bill comes after MHCLG announced it will consult this spring on the impact of removing Sport England, the Theatres Trust and The Gardens Trust from the list of statutory consultees.