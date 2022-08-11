Planning and pandemic issues scupper East Midlands landlord’s development plans

The financial statement for EMH Group for the year to the end of March 2022 showed the housing association had built less than two-thirds of its planned development pipeline in the previous 12 months.

The landlord built only 343 homes, or 60%, of its 550-home target for the year. Of those built, 137 were for affordable rent, 119 deemed as “low-cost homeownership”, 59 classed as supported housing, and 28 built for social rent. EMH Group built 407 homes in 2021.

The association identified a number of issues, including “the ongoing impacts of the pandemic and Ukrainian crisis as materials and resource become harder to secure coupled with delays on planning being awarded therefore delaying start on site”.