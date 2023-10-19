Planning applications down 14% in Northern Ireland

According to the provisional planning statistics for the first quarter of 2023-24, published by the Department for Infrastructure, there were 2,618 planning applications received by Northern Ireland councils.

This marks a decrease of almost 8% on the previous quarter and down by over 14% on the same period a year earlier.

The data was made up of 2,585 local and 33 major applications.

From April to June, 2,634 planning applications were decided upon, up by over 8% from the previous quarter but down by nearly 17% when compared with the same period a year earlier.