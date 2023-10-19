Planning applications down 14% in Northern Ireland

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The number of planning applications submitted in Northern Ireland is down by over 14%, the latest data has revealed.
According to the provisional planning statistics for the first quarter of 2023-24, published by the Department for Infrastructure, there were 2,618 planning applications received by Northern Ireland councils.
This marks a decrease of almost 8% on the previous quarter and down by over 14% on the same period a year earlier.
The data was made up of 2,585 local and 33 major applications.
From April to June, 2,634 planning applications were decided upon, up by over 8% from the previous quarter but down by nearly 17% when compared with the same period a year earlier.
Decisions were issued on 2,598 local and 36 major applications during the most recent quarter.
The average processing time for local applications brought to a decision or withdrawal during the first three months of 2023-24 was 18.9 weeks across all councils.
This exceeded the 15-week target and represents an increase of 2.3 weeks from the same period a year earlier.
Three of the 11 councils were within the 15-week target after the first three months of this financial year.
The average processing time for major applications brought to a decision or withdrawal during the first three months of 2023-24 was 59.6 weeks across all councils.
This represents an increase of 8.2 weeks compared with the same period a year earlier and is almost double the 30-week target.
According to a report on the statistics: “There have been some key events in recent years that will have impacted on planning activity and processing performance.
“These were the coronavirus pandemic with varying restrictions in place up until February 2022; the accessibility of the planning system for some users for a period during January and February 2022, and a significant change in IT planning systems with the development and implementation of two new planning systems in June and December 2022.
“All these factors should be borne in mind when interpreting these figures and when making comparisons with other time periods.”
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