Planning applications drop by 11% in Northern Ireland

According to the annual Northern Ireland planning statistics bulletin, published by the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) this month, 10,025 planning applications were received during 2023-24, compared with 11,217 the previous financial year.

The applications were made up of 9,870 local, 154 major and one regionally significant application.

The percentage decrease is smaller than the previous year. Between 2021-22 and 2022-23, the number of planning applications received by councils dropped by 18%.