Planning committee reform set to come into force this autumn

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Planning committee reform, including a new national scheme of delegation, is set to be in place by the end of September following a final government consultation.
The government launched a new consultation last week on the drafting of regulations which will reform the way planning committees work.
These regulations come under the Planning and Infrastructure Act 2025, which set out to modernise the way planning committees operate in order to streamline decisions and support development.
Changes include the introduction of a national scheme of delegation, clear rules on committee size, and mandatory training for committee members to ensure consistent professional standards.
The national scheme of delegation will set out which types of applications should be determined by officers and which should go to a committee.
It aims to improve on what the government has described as “some committees unnecessarily considering large numbers of applications consisting of largely minor and technical details”.
Currently, local authorities have their own schemes and most already delegate a significant proportion of applications to planning officers, the government said.
In a statement to parliament last week, Matthew Pennycook, the housing minister, said that “significant variation” in delegation across the country “creates risk and uncertainty in the system”.
“It is for this reason that we took powers in the Planning and Infrastructure Act 2025 to allow the government to introduce a national scheme of delegation.
“By setting out which planning functions should be delegated to planning officers for a decision and which should go instead to a planning committee or subcommittee, a national scheme of delegation will ensure greater consistency and certainty across England about who in a local planning authority will be responsible for making planning decisions.”
The draft regulations implement a national scheme of delegation through the creation of a two-tier structure, and set a maximum size limit of 13 members for a planning committee.
The government consulted on the detail of its proposals to reform planning committees last year, and has now published its response.
It said there were a “range of views” on the implementation of mandatory training, and Mr Pennycook added that the government will continue to work on arrangements for this, which will be “announced in due course”.
The consultation launched last week is a statutory requirement under the legislation and will run until 23 April. It outlines the government’s plans to lay draft regulations in parliament in spring and for the regulations to come into force from 30 September.
“This will allow time for local authorities over the summer to make arrangements, such as amending their constitutions, so that planning committees comply with the regulations,” the consultation document added.
In December, the government announced a second overhaul of the National Planning Policy Framework, just a year after it finalised a version of the framework which restored mandatory housing targets.
Sign up to Inside Housing’s Daily News bulletin, featuring the latest social housing news delivered to your inbox.
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters.
Related stories