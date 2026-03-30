Planning committee reform set to come into force this autumn

“By setting out which planning functions should be delegated to planning officers for a decision and which should go instead to a planning committee or subcommittee, a national scheme of delegation will ensure greater consistency and certainty across England about who in a local planning authority will be responsible for making planning decisions.”

The draft regulations implement a national scheme of delegation through the creation of a two-tier structure, and set a maximum size limit of 13 members for a planning committee.

The government consulted on the detail of its proposals to reform planning committees last year, and has now published its response.

It said there were a “range of views” on the implementation of mandatory training, and Mr Pennycook added that the government will continue to work on arrangements for this, which will be “announced in due course”.

The consultation launched last week is a statutory requirement under the legislation and will run until 23 April. It outlines the government’s plans to lay draft regulations in parliament in spring and for the regulations to come into force from 30 September.

“This will allow time for local authorities over the summer to make arrangements, such as amending their constitutions, so that planning committees comply with the regulations,” the consultation document added.

In December, the government announced a second overhaul of the National Planning Policy Framework, just a year after it finalised a version of the framework which restored mandatory housing targets.