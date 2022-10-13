Planning for the new tenant satisfaction measures must begin now

The much-heralded tenant satisfaction measures (TSMs) have finally arrived (see box below) and offer registered providers (RPs) nowhere to hide when it comes to their performance.

While this sounds ominous, most landlords welcome these measures as a way to engage with their residents and be more transparent.

The 22 TSMs will monitor areas ranging from building safety, repairs and effective complaint-handling to tenant engagement and form part of a substantial overhaul of social housing regulation following the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017.

These reforms are fundamentally geared around tenants’ needs, after reports that residents in the tower were ignored when they raised serious concerns over the safety of the block.