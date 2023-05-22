The house builder was granted planning consent for the mixed-use site in Hounslow, which will feature 1,525 homes and around 2,700 sqm of commercial space.

A total of 35% of the properties on the site will be affordable homes to meet a range of needs.

As part of approved plans, 14 Grade II listed and nine locally listed buildings will be retained and brought back to life.

There will also be contributions to make significant improvements to Beaversfield Park and Hounslow West Station.

In a release, Inland Homes said this historical and strategically important site is one of the largest remaining brownfield sites in London at 36.7 acres.

It was one of 40 new barracks established around the country in the wake of the French Revolution in the 18th century.