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Brownfield developer Inland Homes has been given the green light to go ahead with redeveloping the Cavalry Barracks in west London.
The house builder was granted planning consent for the mixed-use site in Hounslow, which will feature 1,525 homes and around 2,700 sqm of commercial space.
A total of 35% of the properties on the site will be affordable homes to meet a range of needs.
As part of approved plans, 14 Grade II listed and nine locally listed buildings will be retained and brought back to life.
There will also be contributions to make significant improvements to Beaversfield Park and Hounslow West Station.
In a release, Inland Homes said this historical and strategically important site is one of the largest remaining brownfield sites in London at 36.7 acres.
It was one of 40 new barracks established around the country in the wake of the French Revolution in the 18th century.
The house builder explained that the barracks sit within its asset management division. This means projects within this division are managed on behalf of an external investor or investors, with fees accruing to the firm at set project milestones in return for land as well as planning expertise and management of the project.
With planning consent now granted, the firm is now supporting the external investors on the disposal strategy and delivery options for the site.
Nish Malde, interim chief executive officer at Inland Homes, said: "Cavalry Barracks, Hounslow, is an exceptional site and we have worked closely with the London Borough of Hounslow to agree the terms of the Section 106 agreement and achieve this significant planning consent.
“For a site of this historical significance and scale, this clearly demonstrates Inland Homes’ success in working collaboratively with local councils to secure planning consent on complex brownfield sites.
“With the consent granted, we look forward to supporting the external investors behind this impressive development and in delivering regeneration and prosperity for Hounslow.”
In September last year, the chief executive of Inland Homes stepped down from the top job as the house builder posted a pre-tax loss of more than £37m.
Stephen Wicks retired from the board at the end of September last year, as it revealed plans for a strategic review to the stock market.
At the time, Inland Homes confirmed Mr Wicks will stay on at the house builder in an advisory capacity for a 12-month period.
Don O’Sullivan, former chief executive of Galliard Homes, was given the chief executive role at Inland Homes in December following Mr Wicks departure, but he stepped down a few weeks later in January this year.
Inland Homes told the stock market that Mr O’Sullivan had left by “mutual agreement” just over a month into the job.
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