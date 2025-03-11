Andrew Carter, chief executive of Centre for Cities: “Britain has a shortage of roughly 4.3 million homes due to our unusually restrictive and unpredictable planning system. Delays, uncertainty and barriers to development in the planning system have increased housing costs and reduced productivity, particularly in cities.

“A new national scheme of delegation to modernise planning committees would be a major planning reform for England, and essential for the government to reach its target of building 1.5 million homes.

“To drive economic growth and improve affordability quickly, the government’s planning reform agenda needs to be as bold as possible. A challenge as big as the housing crisis demands a big reform.”

Gavin Lane, deputy president at the Country Land and Business Association: “We urgently need more affordable housing, but pushing landowners into selling land isn’t the answer. Compulsory purchase drags landowners through years of stress, disruption and compensation battles, harming individuals and communities alike.

“Instead of pushing landowners to bear the burden, why not work with them? Most want to see progress and could deliver development faster, cheaper and with more care. Hitting landowners isn’t the solution – fixing the planning system is.”

Patrick Hickey, director of development management consultancy Make NW: “The purpose of these reforms is clear and well-founded. Unlike previous governments, which only delivered tweaks to the planning system, these changes are comprehensive and have the potential to be transformative.

“Alongside the Planning Reform Paper, this bill signals a commitment to make planning a more effective tool for delivering growth and development.

“Removing hope value from land means local councils, Homes England and other acquiring authorities will be able to purchase land more cheaply, enabling them to deliver more affordable and social housing.

“More national guidance for CPOs will also help to speed up the process. CPOs in town and city centres can be complex and sometimes involve hundreds of property owners and take years. By removing inconsistencies and reducing subjective decision-making, these updates aim to minimise investment risks and create a more stable, predictable planning framework.

“In the North, these reforms will be particularly beneficial as they are designed to address regional disparities and ensure the North benefits from increased housing supply by taking a more strategic approach to housing growth.

“If the government wants to boost economic activity in the North by delivering high-quality new developments, it is vital that they consider the provision of some form of additional discretionary grant, available to both the public and private sectors to aid and unlock unviable sites in the North of England.”

Matthew Evans, counsel in the planning team at law firm Forsters: “For too long the planning system has functioned inefficiently to the real detriment of new homes delivery and economic growth.

“The government’s creative thinking about how to free up planning officer time to determine more applications by moving to a system where delegated decisions are made by default is a move in the right direction and aligns with its emphasis on a plan-led system. Other steps to speed up the decision-making process, including reducing the number and scope of statutory consultees, are positive.

“These reforms should reduce uncertainty in the system and enable schemes to progress to delivery more quickly. Larger-than-local planning is much-needed to remove the political heat at a local level and unlock land for employment and logistics, as well as new homes.

“Insular, boundary-led thinking has restricted the delivery of vital infrastructure, and regional spatial strategies should remedy this. Resourcing, as always, is a significant challenge and local authorities will need hundreds more planners to really turn up the dial on decision-making.”

Justin Young, chief executive at the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors: “These reforms will be crucial to tackle the bureaucracy that is standing in the way of new homes, buildings and critical infrastructure.

“Investing in our built and natural environment now will help us realise the homes and places that we need for the future.”

Paul Rickard, managing director at Pocket Living: “The potential game-changer is the focus on strategic planning and an expansion of development corporations, so long as there is explicit provision for local and SME developers and supply chain.

“These two measures will not only help to deliver new housing at scale but will ensure that they are built in the most appropriate locations supported by associated infrastructure. Within the context of greater regional planning, there must be a greater appreciation of the role for SME developers within these new spatial development strategies and associated updated local plans, and how SMEs can help to deliver the New Towns agenda in partnership with development corporations.”

Melanie Leech, chief executive of the British Property Federation: “Planning at the ‘larger-than-local’ level should mean that housing targets are allocated more sensibly, and that there’s better planning for employment uses.

“As part of that there should be a standard method for planning for jobs so that needs are assessed consistently around the country. However, it is vital that all of this is adequately resourced in the forthcoming Spending Review if it is to deliver transformational change in the planning system.

“Greater delegation of planning decisions to planning officers and the better functioning of planning committees will, when combined with wider local government reform, help to improve decision-making and better deploy resource in the system by freeing up committees to deal with larger, more complex developments.

“We also support measures to help developers meet their environmental obligations – but want to understand how this will work in practice. We should always aim to mitigate negative environmental impacts within the development site but recognise this isn’t always possible.

“The recent changes to compulsory purchase orders in the Levelling Up and Regeneration Act haven’t really been tested yet, so we need to proceed cautiously with further changes and make sure we do it in a way which fairly balances needs of communities with rights of landowners and stimulates rather than inhibits development.

“We’re especially pleased about the proposed measures to reduce the friction costs in the development approval process by making the various statutory consultees more focused on supporting, rather than preventing, growth.”