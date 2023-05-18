Affordable housing, or the lack thereof, has been consistently high on everyone’s agenda, whether you own your own home, you rent, or you are in temporary accommodation or on the housing waiting list for years on end.

Housebuilding and the delivery of genuinely affordable homes is the only way to tackle the housing crisis. However, at present, development of these much-needed homes is hindered by a planning system that is unambitious and under-resourced.

At L&Q we were very encouraged to hear Sir Keir Starmer’s remarks about ‘backing builders’ with a view to boost housebuilding. This is a great first step in the right direction, provided it is also backed by the support local planning authorities need in order to join in our vision for truly ambitious regeneration.

We support Labour’s commitment to take on planning reform, by bringing back local housing targets and investing in infrastructure, which often acts as a catalyst for good development.