Planning reform: the local government view

Angela Rayner, the deputy prime minister, has unveiled an overhaul of England’s planning rules as part of the new government’s plan to get Britain building.

It is well known by now that this country is in the midst of a housing crisis and urgent action is needed to ensure more housing is built to meet growing demand.

This announcement laid out some positive first steps the government is taking towards addressing the issue, but it must go further if we are to properly address the lack of affordable housing.