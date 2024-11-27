Planning reforms alone will not deliver enough homes, veteran Labour MP warns

Clive Betts, the former long-serving chair of parliament’s housing select committee, told the Northern Housing Consortium (NHC)’s annual summit in Leeds that it was “no good" just having planning reforms which identify sites that will be available.

"More room for more houses doesn’t necessarily mean more will be built, and that’s a key issue," he said.

“Most private sector houses in this country are built by a handful of major companies. Their business plans are quite clear – they will build houses while they can get a price for them that gives them a 20% return on their capital investment.

“At that point, however many sites are available, however many are included in the local plan, they will not build any further.

“That’s something we have to address because planning reforms by themselves, in my view, are not going to deliver the number of homes we need.”