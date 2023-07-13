Planning reforms would render 300,000 homes target ‘impossible’, say MPs

Planning reforms proposed by the government would make its 300,000 new homes per year target “impossible”, a cross-party group of MPs has found #UKhousing

Although the target was scrapped during Liz Truss ’ brief time as prime minister last year, housing secretary Michael Gove reaffirmed the government ’ s commitment to the plan in October.

In 2017, then-Conservative chancellor Philip Hammond announced the government’s aim to build 300,000 homes per year.

The report also called on the government to give greater importance in planning for social rent homes and for the 300,000-home objective to include a target for 90,000 social rent homes per year.

The committee is calling on government to take “urgent action” to increase housebuilding.

In a new report on proposed planning reforms, the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee said planning consultants estimate that annual housebuilding will go down to around 150,000 a year under the government’s proposed policy reforms.

As part of its planning reforms, the government announced proposals in December to move to advisory rather than mandatory housing targets for local plans.

The proposals also include removing the need for local authorities to continually demonstrate a deliverable five-year housing land supply.

The LUHC Committee’s report said: “We have heard evidence from many stakeholders that these measures will render the national housing target impossible to achieve.

“While the government’s objective to ensure more local authorities have up-to-date local plans is laudable, the government has not provided sufficient evidence to demonstrate how its proposed reforms will increase housebuilding to meet the national housing target by the mid-2020s.”

The committee said national planning policy has been characterised by “stop-start reform” over several years.

“This has regrettably resulted in uncertainty among local authorities and across the planning sector.

“Contrary to the government’s objective of facilitating planmaking, the short-term effect of its announcement of proposed planning reforms (in December 2022) has been to halt the progress of local plans in a number of local authority areas.

“The government must see the merit in pausing plans for further reform, in order to allow for a period of stability in which reforms already introduced can be properly implemented, and any lessons from that implementation learned,” according to the report.

Even without the reforms, the committee said that while the government is on track to deliver one million new homes over the course of this parliament, it is not forecast to deliver 300,000 net new homes per year by the mid-2020s.