Planning shake-up ‘paused’ as Gove takes charge, reports say

New housing secretary Michael Gove, who was appointed this week following a major cabinet reshuffle, is understood to want to address the concerns of disgruntled Conservative MPs.

The rumours were first reported by The Guardian, while the BBC said it has spoken to government sources. One insider told Inside Housing it was a “good source”.

The government’s planning proposals, as part of a white paper published last year, have caused anger among a string of high-profile MPs, including former prime minister Theresa May and ex-health secretary Jeremy Hunt.