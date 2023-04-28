Plans approved for hundreds of homes at hospital site in Wandsworth

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Wandsworth Council has approved plans for 253 new homes on the Springfield University Hospital site, 43% of which will be affordable.
The approval of developer London Square’s plans constitutes the final phase of the Springfield Village masterplan in the borough.
The new homes will be a mix of one, two, three and four bedrooms. A total of 107 will be affordable homes, split between 37 social rent and 14 shared ownership. The remaining 56 homes will be for supported living.
London Square Earlsfield was designed by Assael Architecture to complement the Springfield Hospital building and the new public park.
Adam Lawrence, chief executive of London Square, said: “We look forward to continuing to work with the London Borough of Wandsworth and South West London and St George’s Mental Health NHS Trust on the delivery of this final stage in the evolution of Springfield Village.”
The plans will also include new public squares, courtyard gardens and new streets that aim to "provide a green and attractive setting".
Pete Ladhams, managing director of Assael Architecture, said: “Our design takes inspiration from the listed and local buildings on and around the site, to create sympathetic architecture that is rich in detail, and with a layout that includes new streets, public squares and courtyard gardens that prioritise pedestrian movement and deliver the vision of the strategic campus masterplan.”
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