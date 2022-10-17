Plans for 1,500-home development on London barracks site approved

The council’s planning committee has given the green light to regenerate Hounslow Cavalry Barracks, one of the capital’s largest remaining brownfield sites.

House builder Inland Homes, a regeneration specialist, developed the plans with TP Bennett, the architectural practice, and Planning Potential, the consultant, on behalf of a third-party investor.

The scheme’s first phase of 765 homes will include 62 for social rent, 103 for London Affordable Rent and 111 shared ownership properties, according to planning documents.

Proposals for a further 760 homes, in three more phases, have also been given outline approval.

These additional plans make provision for another 104 homes for social rent, as well as 44 at London Affordable Rent and 111 shared ownership properties.