Plans for 1,500-home development on London barracks site approved

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Hounslow Council has approved plans to redevelop a former barracks in the west London borough to create more than 1,500 new homes, 35% of which will be affordable.
The council’s planning committee has given the green light to regenerate Hounslow Cavalry Barracks, one of the capital’s largest remaining brownfield sites.
House builder Inland Homes, a regeneration specialist, developed the plans with TP Bennett, the architectural practice, and Planning Potential, the consultant, on behalf of a third-party investor.
The scheme’s first phase of 765 homes will include 62 for social rent, 103 for London Affordable Rent and 111 shared ownership properties, according to planning documents.
Proposals for a further 760 homes, in three more phases, have also been given outline approval.
These additional plans make provision for another 104 homes for social rent, as well as 44 at London Affordable Rent and 111 shared ownership properties.
The application proposes that no gas heating will be used on the site. Instead, solar panels and air-source heat pumps will provide heating and hot water.
To meet zero-carbon standards, the applicant will have to make a financial contribution to Hounslow’s carbon offsetting fund. The amount will be confirmed once final, detailed designs are submitted.
The redevelopment will also feature 2,700 sq m of commercial space for shops, cafes, workspaces and community uses.
Landscaped areas will form an ‘ecological corridor’ that connects the site to two local green spaces: Hounslow Heath and Beaversfield Park.
The cavalry barracks occupied the site since 1793, finally closing in 2021.
It contains 14 Grade II-listed buildings and nine locally listed buildings, which will be refurbished.
Nish Malde, interim chief executive at Inland Homes, described Hounslow Cavalry Barracks as “an exceptional development site, with its historical significance, excellent location and sheer scale of opportunity”.
“We are delighted to have received a resolution to grant planning permission on behalf of the project investor to secure additional new housing for Hounslow, in a way that celebrates the site’s rich history and builds on its legacy for the whole community to benefit,” Mr Malde added.
Chris Wieszczycki, a principal director at TP Bennett, said: “Our design is for a sustainable, biodiverse neighbourhood, grounded in the rich heritage of this ex-military site.
“The scheme presents a unique opportunity to tell the story of a rich past while creating a sustainable, high-quality environment for the future.”
Stephen Wicks retired as Inland’s chief executive in September, after the brownfield developer posted a pre-tax loss of more than £37m in its latest trading update.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly development and finance round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories