Plans for 458-home scheme approved in Salford

The next phase of the Pendleton regeneration project, a near decade-long scheme developed by Lovell Partnerships and Together Housing, will see around 140 homes delivered for rent and shared ownership.

The scheme will include a mix of one and two-bedroom apartments, as well as two, three and four-bedroom houses. The homes will be built to comply with the Future Homes Standard 2025.

The wider development is projected to deliver around 2,000 new and refurbished properties in the Pendleton area.