Plans for 458-home scheme approved in Salford

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A 485-home development has been given the green light from Salford City Council, as part of a major regeneration scheme in the city.
The next phase of the Pendleton regeneration project, a near decade-long scheme developed by Lovell Partnerships and Together Housing, will see around 140 homes delivered for rent and shared ownership.
The scheme will include a mix of one and two-bedroom apartments, as well as two, three and four-bedroom houses. The homes will be built to comply with the Future Homes Standard 2025.
The wider development is projected to deliver around 2,000 new and refurbished properties in the Pendleton area.
Local green space Clarendon Park will also be redeveloped, creating community allotments, play areas and a skatepark.
Tahreen Shad, regional partnerships director at Lovell Partnerships, said: “This latest phase is set to be one of the greenest residential schemes in Salford, with the transformation of Clarendon Park playing an integral part, alongside the creation of hundreds of new homes.
“Over the next eight years we, alongside our partners, will deliver a true mixed-tenure, intergenerational, lifetime development comprising the principles of sustainable living and leisure.”
Mark Dunford, board director at SP+, said the scheme involves “significant investment in energy efficient solutions as well as ensuring the local environment meets residents’ aspirations”.
He added: “With 30% of the scheme being approved for affordable housing, this will ensure a truly mixed development.”
Stantec (previously Barton Willmore) developed the masterplan for this latest phase and was commissioned to provide planning, architecture and landscape architecture services.
Eddisons, AJP Engineering and Amenity Tree are advising SP+ and Lovell Together on the project.
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