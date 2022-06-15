Plans for a new ombudsman and ‘no DSS’ ban included in private rent white paper

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) is set to publish its Fairer Private Rented Sector white paper later today, with the document proposing a number of reforms aimed at “redressing the balance” between landlords and the 11 million private rented sector tenants in England.

Included in this are previously mooted plans to ensure that advertisements including “no DSS or benefits” are consigned to the past, as well as overhauling the Section 21 ‘no-fault’ eviction process.

The white paper outlines what will form a new bill to go before the current parliament, as promised by housing secretary Michael Gove.

The paper will include plans for a new Private Renters’ Ombudsman, which will be created to enable disputes between private renters and landlords to be settled quickly, at low cost, and without going to court.

Section 21 ‘no-fault’ evictions – which allow landlords to terminate tenancies without giving any reason – will also be outlawed to give greater security to tenancies.