ao link

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles

Plans revealed for 1,200 homes as part of Stockport town centre regeneration

News22.01.24by James Riding

A 1,200-home regeneration project in Stockport town centre will provide “mixed and diverse housing to fit all walks of life”.

Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
An artist’s impression of the regeneration
The scheme will include houses for affordable rent and first-time buyers (picture: Stockport Mayoral Development Corporation)
Sharelines
LinkedIn IHPlans revealed for 1,200 homes as part of Stockport town centre regeneration #UKhousing
LinkedIn IHA 1,200-home regeneration project in Stockport town centre will provide “mixed and diverse housing to fit all walks of life” #UKhousing

Renters, first-time buyers, families and down-sizers will be catered for in plans for the eight acre Stockport 8 site, the Stockport Mayoral Development Corporation (SMDC) said.

The £250m project is being developed as a joint venture between the SMDC and English Cities Fund, a development company set up by Homes England, Muse and Legal & General.

After launching an initial consultation on the plans, the SMDC said it wanted to build a “walkable and thriving neighbourhood that brings together surrounding communities and extends the town into existing neighbourhoods”.

“Mixed and diverse housing” will be provided “to fit all walks of life”, said SMDC, with “up to 1,200 high-quality, energy-efficient homes”. 

Read more

Homes England in talks with Stewart Milne’s administratorsHomes England in talks with Stewart Milne’s administrators
Stockport chooses partner for 1,200-home regenerationStockport chooses partner for 1,200-home regeneration
Stockport MDC appoints interim chair following death of Lord KerslakeStockport MDC appoints interim chair following death of Lord Kerslake

The organisation added: “We want to provide homes for people at every stage of live – from affordable homes and first-time buyers, to those for families, renters and down-sizers.”

Stockport Council did not provide further details on the percentage of affordable housing in the development, or which registered provider will manage the affordable element. However, Inside Housing understands there is still a lot of work to do to arrive at percentages and numbers, and that the developers are committed to mixed tenures.

The site is located on land either side of King Street West and next to the railway viaduct, one of the largest brick structures in the UK. It is currently home to a Stagecoach bus depot and some industrial buildings.

Alongside housing, the SMDC said the plans would include space for local independent businesses and a “pedestrian only central street”.

The first resident consultation closes on March 1 2024. Plans will be refined between March and May, and a second consultation will be launched in June. A planning application will then be submitted to Stockport Council in the autumn.

In May 2023, Caroline Simpson, chief executive of Stockport Council, told Inside Housing that the housing in the project would be mixed tenure with a combination of “family housing as well as some higher rise”.

She added: “It’s absolutely essential there is an element of affordable housing.”

Later-living housing, build-to-rent and student housing are also being considered.

Opportunities for other parties, including housing associations, to join on the project are likely to emerge in the next year, Ms Simpson added.

In July 2023, Stockport MDC appointed Eamonn Boylan as interim chair following the death of previous incumbent Lord Kerslake.

Sign up for our development and finance newsletter

A block of flats under construction
Picture: Alamy

New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly development and finance round-up straight to your inbox

Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters

Council-owned housing companyDevelopmentHomeownershipHouse builderLocal AuthorityNorth WestPlanningPrivate rented sector
Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.

Related stories