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A 1,200-home regeneration project in Stockport town centre will provide “mixed and diverse housing to fit all walks of life”.
Renters, first-time buyers, families and down-sizers will be catered for in plans for the eight acre Stockport 8 site, the Stockport Mayoral Development Corporation (SMDC) said.
The £250m project is being developed as a joint venture between the SMDC and English Cities Fund, a development company set up by Homes England, Muse and Legal & General.
After launching an initial consultation on the plans, the SMDC said it wanted to build a “walkable and thriving neighbourhood that brings together surrounding communities and extends the town into existing neighbourhoods”.
“Mixed and diverse housing” will be provided “to fit all walks of life”, said SMDC, with “up to 1,200 high-quality, energy-efficient homes”.
The organisation added: “We want to provide homes for people at every stage of live – from affordable homes and first-time buyers, to those for families, renters and down-sizers.”
Stockport Council did not provide further details on the percentage of affordable housing in the development, or which registered provider will manage the affordable element. However, Inside Housing understands there is still a lot of work to do to arrive at percentages and numbers, and that the developers are committed to mixed tenures.
The site is located on land either side of King Street West and next to the railway viaduct, one of the largest brick structures in the UK. It is currently home to a Stagecoach bus depot and some industrial buildings.
Alongside housing, the SMDC said the plans would include space for local independent businesses and a “pedestrian only central street”.
The first resident consultation closes on March 1 2024. Plans will be refined between March and May, and a second consultation will be launched in June. A planning application will then be submitted to Stockport Council in the autumn.
In May 2023, Caroline Simpson, chief executive of Stockport Council, told Inside Housing that the housing in the project would be mixed tenure with a combination of “family housing as well as some higher rise”.
She added: “It’s absolutely essential there is an element of affordable housing.”
Later-living housing, build-to-rent and student housing are also being considered.
Opportunities for other parties, including housing associations, to join on the project are likely to emerge in the next year, Ms Simpson added.
In July 2023, Stockport MDC appointed Eamonn Boylan as interim chair following the death of previous incumbent Lord Kerslake.
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