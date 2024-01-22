Renters, first-time buyers, families and down-sizers will be catered for in plans for the eight acre Stockport 8 site, the Stockport Mayoral Development Corporation (SMDC) said.

The £250m project is being developed as a joint venture between the SMDC and English Cities Fund, a development company set up by Homes England, Muse and Legal & General.

After launching an initial consultation on the plans, the SMDC said it wanted to build a “walkable and thriving neighbourhood that brings together surrounding communities and extends the town into existing neighbourhoods”.

“Mixed and diverse housing” will be provided “to fit all walks of life”, said SMDC, with “up to 1,200 high-quality, energy-efficient homes”.