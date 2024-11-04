Plans submitted to replace Clarion block evacuated over safety concerns

In a statement at the time, Clarion said the decision followed “receipt of a fire safety report from an engineering advisory consultancy”.

It said this report had “concluded that not every part of the building meets the latest required government standards for large panel system buildings”.

The 125,000-home landlord said the evacuation was “not a decision we have taken lightly, but we will always prioritise our residents’ safety above all else”.

Clare House was built in 1968 and was originally one of a group of three identical towers that previously formed part of the Monteith Road Estate.

The other two blocks were demolished in 2002 as part of a regeneration masterplan.

Clarion’s annual report in 2022 showed it spent £7.1m on leaseholder buybacks after permanently moving residents out of the block.