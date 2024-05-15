Plans to criminalise rough sleeping scrapped after backbench MPs rebel

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The government has dropped plans to criminalise rough sleepers for the way they smell, after a rebellion by backbench MPs.
Under new legislation, rough sleepers will only be prosecuted if they harass people, engage in anti-social behaviour or intimidate the public.
James Cleverly, the home secretary, has scrapped wording in the Criminal Justice Bill that would have given the police powers to fine, move on or jail rough sleepers for any nuisance, including having “an excessive smell”.
Instead, “nuisance rough sleeping” will only apply to damage to property or disruption of a business.
Homelessness charities said they were disappointed the bill retained the concept of nuisance rough sleeping and argued that telling the police to signpost people to support services did not guarantee help.
More than 40 Conservative MPs had threatened to vote against the bill over the plans originally overseen by Suella Braverman, Mr Cleverly’s predecessor.
Bob Blackman MP told Inside Housing the wording of the bill was “offensive”, while charities such as Crisis said the proposals were “cruel and counterproductive”.
The concessions will be made in amendments to the bill ahead of a vote in the House of Commons on Wednesday, 15 May.
The police will be issued with guidance explaining that they should first aim to engage with homeless people and offer them support, rather than prosecuting them, a measure Mr Blackman had proposed.
If an individual is causing anti-social behaviour or intimidating the public, they could be served a notice that requires them to stop behaving in that way or move on.
If they ignore a notice without reasonable excuse, this could lead to a court order for which they could be fined and ordered to attend drug treatment.
The government will remove references to “smells”, which MPs feared could lead to the prosecution of rough sleepers for not being able to wash. The Home Office said it had been intended to tackle dumped rubbish or human waste.
Ministers are also rewriting the bill to remove suggestions that rough sleepers could be handed court orders if the police felt they were “capable of causing damage or distress” or “intended” to sleep rough or “gave the appearance” of sleeping rough.
Fines will be at the discretion of the court, instead of setting a benchmark maximum of £2,000, which charities had argued was an unrealistic amount for a homeless person.
Mr Cleverly said: “Nobody should be criminalised for having nowhere to live, but as we have always said, we will not accept behaviour that is anti-social or intimidating to the public, such as rough sleeping in a way that blocks a local business or fire escape.
“We are scrapping the outdated Vagrancy Act and replacing it with new measures that focus on supporting people, while ensuring the police and local authorities are able to address behaviour that makes the public feel unsafe.
“This government listens, and we have worked hard to ensure these proposals prioritise helping vulnerable individuals, whilst ensuring communities are safer and better protected,” he continued.
Crisis said it was “pleased” to see the government had removed “some of the more outrageous measures contained in the bill”.
But Matt Downie, chief executive of the homelessness charity, said that “sadly, the premise of the proposed laws remains the same”.
“People forced to sleep rough will continue to be viewed as a nuisance and they will remain at risk of fines and prison sentences. This is unacceptable.
“We have said time and time again that these powers are not needed. If the Westminster government really wants to end rough sleeping, then it should focus on the things we know work – such as building thousands more social homes and increasing funding for support services like Housing First.
“Criminalising people who don’t have a home will never be the answer.”
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