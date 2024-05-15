Plans to criminalise rough sleeping scrapped after backbench MPs rebel

The government has dropped plans to criminalise rough sleepers for the way they smell, after a rebellion by backbench MPs #UKhousing

Homelessness charities said they were disappointed the bill retained the concept of nuisance rough sleeping and argued that telling the police to signpost people to support services did not guarantee help.

Instead, “nuisance rough sleeping” will only apply to damage to property or disruption of a business.

James Cleverly, the home secretary, has scrapped wording in the Criminal Justice Bill that would have given the police powers to fine, move on or jail rough sleepers for any nuisance, including having “an excessive smell”.

Under new legislation, rough sleepers will only be prosecuted if they harass people, engage in anti-social behaviour or intimidate the public.

More than 40 Conservative MPs had threatened to vote against the bill over the plans originally overseen by Suella Braverman, Mr Cleverly’s predecessor.

Bob Blackman MP told Inside Housing the wording of the bill was “offensive”, while charities such as Crisis said the proposals were “cruel and counterproductive”.

The concessions will be made in amendments to the bill ahead of a vote in the House of Commons on Wednesday, 15 May.

The police will be issued with guidance explaining that they should first aim to engage with homeless people and offer them support, rather than prosecuting them, a measure Mr Blackman had proposed.

If an individual is causing anti-social behaviour or intimidating the public, they could be served a notice that requires them to stop behaving in that way or move on.

If they ignore a notice without reasonable excuse, this could lead to a court order for which they could be fined and ordered to attend drug treatment.

The government will remove references to “smells”, which MPs feared could lead to the prosecution of rough sleepers for not being able to wash. The Home Office said it had been intended to tackle dumped rubbish or human waste.