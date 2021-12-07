Plans to demolish defective 10-year-old tower blocks approved by London council

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Plans to demolish four defective London tower blocks which are only a decade old and replace them with 91 new homes have been approved.
Councillors on Southwark Council’s planning committee last week approved unanimously the proposals for developer Henley Homes to build four new blocks on the site at Solomon’s Passage, Peckham.
The site, which currently has 85 flats that were built in 2012, was owned by housing association Wandle until last year.
In 2016, the buildings were found to have a string of defects such as issues with the timber cladding, insufficient fire proofing and widespread damp and mould.
Wandle got permission in 2018 to demolish two of the blocks and carry out “extensive renovations”, including recladding the other two, according to a report by Southwark Council’s director of planning and growth.
However, neither of the measures were pursued, the report said.
The planning director’s report said: “The highly unusual reasons for proposing the demolition of these buildings, which are only approximately 10 years old, relate to the poor build quality and the lack of action to remedy defects since the problems were discovered.”
Wandle said in 2018 that the original developer, Green Acre Homes (South East) Limited, went into administration in 2011 and it was “pursuing litigation against other parties involved in the design and construction of Solomon’s Passage”.
At the time it said 72 of the 85 households who had been living at the development had been found homes elsewhere, while 13 were expected to return to the redeveloped site.
Under the new plans, 40% of the homes being developed by Henley Homes will be affordable. Of the 91 flats and houses, 59 will be market sale, 10 intermediate tenure and 22 social rent.
Wandle had originally said it would offer “at least” 35% affordable housing under the plans approved in 2018.
“The increased level of affordable housing is welcomed and is a key benefit of the application,” the latest planning report said.
The tallest block will be seven storeys, under the plans.
The new buildings will be “larger, taller and of improved architecture when compared to the existing buildings”, the planning officer’s report said.
Henley Homes had originally proposed that construction would start at the site this summer, but a spokesperson said its application had been delayed due to the pandemic.
Wandle has been contacted for comment.
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