Plans to demolish defective 10-year-old tower blocks approved by London council

Councillors on Southwark Council’s planning committee last week approved unanimously the proposals for developer Henley Homes to build four new blocks on the site at Solomon’s Passage, Peckham.

The site, which currently has 85 flats that were built in 2012, was owned by housing association Wandle until last year.

In 2016, the buildings were found to have a string of defects such as issues with the timber cladding, insufficient fire proofing and widespread damp and mould.

Wandle got permission in 2018 to demolish two of the blocks and carry out “extensive renovations”, including recladding the other two, according to a report by Southwark Council’s director of planning and growth.

However, neither of the measures were pursued, the report said.