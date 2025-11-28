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Platform appoints former BPHA boss as interim chief executive

News28.11.25by Ellie Brown

Kevin Bolt will join Platform Housing Group as its interim chief executive as the 50,000-home landlord searches for a replacement for Elizabeth Froude. 

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Kevin Bolt
Kevin Bolt, former chief executive of BPHA, will join Platform as its interim chief executive (picture: Platform)
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Mr Bolt will join the Midlands-based housing provider early next year and officially take on the top job from February.

A permanent chief executive will be confirmed next month after a recruitment process. 

Mr Bolt previously headed up 20,000-home Bedfordshire-based landlord BPHA for nine years and most recently was interim chief executive at Octavia during its merger talks with Abri. 

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Mr Bolt said: “I’m very pleased to be joining Platform at such an important time in its journey. The organisation has a clear strategy, a strong financial base and a real commitment to its customers and communities.

“I look forward to working with the board and colleagues to continue that progress and ensure a smooth transition.”

Ms Froude is set to leave Platform at the end of January after six years to head up Sage Homes, England’s biggest for-profit provider.

John Weguelin, chair of Platform, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Kevin to Platform. His extensive leadership experience and deep understanding of the housing sector will provide strong continuity as we transition to a new permanent chief executive.

“On behalf of the board, I’d like to thank Elizabeth for her outstanding leadership over the past six years. She leaves a strong, ambitious and well-positioned organisation, and we look forward to continuing to build on that legacy.”

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East MidlandsHousing Association/RPPeopleWest Midlands
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