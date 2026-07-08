Platform appoints new chief executive from Eastlight Community Homes

Emma Palmer will take on the top job later this year, following the appointment of interim chief executive Kevin Bolt in November, who replaced former boss Elizabeth Froude.

The landlord said Mr Bolt has “successfully led the organisation during the transition period”.

Ms Palmer will join Platform on 28 September, after eight years as chief executive of Eastlight Community Homes, where she led the organisation through a period of significant growth, organisational change and service improvement.

During her tenure, Eastlight grew to almost 15,000 homes, delivered around 2,000 affordable homes, maintained the highest governance and financial viability gradings, and strengthened customer influence across the organisation.