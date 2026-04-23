Platform delivers highest number of completions in more than five years

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Platform Housing Group has recorded its strongest new home completion figures in more than five years.
The large Midlands landlord completed 1,380 new homes in 2025-26, up from 1,028 in the previous financial year.
This represents the largest number of homes Platform has delivered since 2020.
In an announcement yesterday, the 60,000-home landlord also said it recorded its highest levels of customer satisfaction and lowest number of defects per property last year.
Platform started on site with 1,556 homes in 2025-26, and will begin work on around 1,600 homes in the current financial year.
“Despite rising expectations and additional compliance requirements, we have continued to maintain strong output year on year while delivering high-performing, safe and sustainable schemes,” the housing association said.
Earlier this year, in a trading update for the first nine months of 2025-26, Platform said that resource pressures in statutory authorities were impacting timelines for delivering infrastructure.
It also reported a drop in operating surpluses and margins due to investment in existing homes.
Paula Heatley, Platform’s director of development delivery and sales, said: “Completing 1,380 homes in a single year is a fantastic achievement for Platform and one that everyone involved should be incredibly proud of.
“What makes this particularly significant is that we’ve achieved this while also recording our highest levels of customer satisfaction and our lowest number of defects per property.
“These results show that it is possible to deliver more homes without compromising on quality. They reflect the commitment of our colleagues, partners and contractors to getting things right for our customers and communities.”
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