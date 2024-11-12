Platform hires former private sector executive to run maintenance arm

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A former private sector executive has joined large Midlands landlord Platform Housing Group to head up its property maintenance arm.
Alan Hayward took up the role of managing director at Platform Property Care (PPC) last week.
The subsidiary, which employs around 9,000 people, is responsible for repairs and maintenance on Platform’s 50,000 homes.
Mr Hayward spent nearly six years at Morgan Sindall as boss of its property services division between 2017 and 2023.
Before that, he spent nearly 14 years at Carillion as finance director of its construction and facilities management division up until January 2017, according to his LinkedIn profile.
His appointment at Platform comes after the landlord last month appointed Ian Joynson, a former Guinness Partnership executive, as its chief investor officer responsible for its existing homes.
A Platform spokesperson told Inside Housing: “With the growing size of PPC and the growing complexity and levels of regulation and legislation in asset management, we took the decision to split the two functional areas with independent executive leads.”
Mr Hayward said he was “delighted” to join Platform.
He added: “I believe that the property maintenance arms of housing associations like Platform are in a unique position, with our operatives having direct access to our customers within their homes.
“Although delivering repairs is a key element of what we do, our responsibility extends further to ensure we provide extra help to our customers when they need it.”
In its last full year, Platform revealed that spending on its existing homes rose by around 60% to £39.4m.
The association has a G1/V1 grade for governance and financial viability with the Regulator of Social Housing, but is yet to receive a rating under the new consumer standards.
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