Platform Housing Group increases turnover but margins under pressure in half-year results

Platform Housing Group has increased turnover but warned that operating margins are “under pressure” in its half-year results #UKhousing

Platform continued developing at pace. It completed 451 new homes in the six-month period, although this was down from 480 in September 2023.

Of this, core social housing lettings turnover was up 8.2% to £148.6m, while shared ownership sales turnover shot up by 58%.

The 50,000-home housing association saw total turnover rise 14% to £189.6m in the six months to the end of September, up from £166.4m in September 2023.

Its operating surplus also saw a modest increase, rising 4.4% to £49.9m (£47.8m in 2023).

Post-tax surplus was £25.3m in September 2024, down from £28m the previous year. Net interest rose by £3.6m and surpluses arising from the sale of housing fixed assets were £1.1m lower than the first half of 2023. Also, surpluses on staircasing sales of shared ownership properties, where a customer buys a further stake in their home, were down £600,000 to £1.3m.

Platform also warned that its operating margin was “under pressure” as it fell to 26.3% from 28.7% in September 2023, driven by increased costs and continued investment in homes and services.

The landlord increased spending on existing homes by 84% to £25.9m, up from £14.1m in the first half of 2023. Platform said this rise reflected component replacements, energy efficiency works and ongoing maintenance cost rises.

Arrears remained 3.2%, consistent with the previous year. EBITDA MRI interest cover slumped 64% year on year, to 140% down from 204% in the first half of 2023.

Elizabeth Froude, chief executive of Platform, said: “Investment in our existing homes has again been mobilised quicker this year, going from £14.1m to £25.9m, as we continue to improve the energy standards and comfort of all our homes.