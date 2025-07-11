Platform’s development team on its ‘game-changer’ deals and getting into a development career

Lightbulb moment

Helen Newbury, director of programme at Platform, originally wanted to be a primary school teacher, but “didn’t get the grades”, she explains. Then she started thinking about what else she loved, and landed on geography and an urban studies course. She opted for the housing studies class because it involved a year work placement. She was placed with the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, in its survey department. “Once I found it, it was like a lightbulb going off. It was just like, ‘This is what I want to do. This is amazing,’” she recalls.

But most people are still landing in the sector, and in development careers, out of a mixture of chance encounters and pre-existing connections to the housing association world. “A lot of people don’t know anything about RPs [registered providers], and then they suddenly find this truly motivated environment,” Ms Newbury says. She wonders: how can the sector get out into schools and explain that this can be a career path? For those who work in development, she notes, most are going for a “standard” role, like planning, surveyor, or a role in private sector development.

“Once you do get here, you realise how amazing it is, and it does drive you, and it is a brilliant career choice,” she adds. “It touches on that absolute basic human need for a home. It’s so important.”

Ms Heatley says: “I suppose you could say construction is in my blood, because I’m from four generations of bricklayers. But if you’d have told 17-year-old me that I’d be working in construction now, I would have gone absolutely mad because I was the rebel and didn’t want to do everything that my family did.”

She went to Southampton to study sociology at university, then ended up working in retail. “And then an opportunity came up at the Papworth Trust, which was my first [job in my] housing career. Because I’d got that sales and retail background, I started off leading customer care teams, but very quickly got into project management, developing supported housing and that kind of thing. And I just loved it.”

From there she went to work at Peabody, working up from new homes manager to assistant director level. “Peabody just really nurtured me,” she says. “I was there for quite a long time, and grew my career in a variety of different mergers.”

“I chose to go into housing, in an RP, and I actually took, not a demotion, but a kind of side downward step to get there,” adds Ms Ellison. She studied architecture then civic design at the University of Liverpool. “I imagined my career would be very design focused, and I loved it at university, but I didn’t love it in practice. It was very detailed, and I’m not necessarily a detailed person,” she explains.

Then, around 12 years ago, she was working at Wirral Council as an urban design officer on the Wirral Waters project – a huge regeneration project on the River Wirral, which involves 13,000 new homes.

One of her colleagues went on to work as a managing director at a housing association, and encouraged her to apply for a job there. She didn’t get it, but three months later the association offered her another role. “I just didn’t know this [type of role] existed where you could use all your different skills in a different way, but with a real purpose at the end of it,” she says. And even though she took an initial step down in seniority, soon she was able to build up her career and progress.