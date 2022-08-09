Plymouth association plans 140 affordable homes in ‘eco-friendly’ city centre development

The remainder of the development would be for shared ownership via PCH’s subsidiary SO Living, with the possibility of some for rent-to-buy.

PCH, Plymouth’s largest housing association, submitted a pre-application earlier this month for the £33.5m scheme, which would be delivered in partnership with Plymouth Council on land mostly owned by the local authority.

The site at Bath Street is occupied by a temporary car park as well as some commercial units, with the proposed homes envisioned as forming part of an eventual mixed-use development.

Its acquisition by PCH, which is ongoing, has been enabled through working with Homes England, which remains involved with the project, a statement from the 16,000-home landlord said.