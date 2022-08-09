Plymouth association plans 140 affordable homes in ‘eco-friendly’ city centre development

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Plymouth Community Homes (PCH) is proposing to build more than 140 “eco-friendly” homes in the centre of the port city, around 80% of which would be for affordable rent.
The remainder of the development would be for shared ownership via PCH’s subsidiary SO Living, with the possibility of some for rent-to-buy.
PCH, Plymouth’s largest housing association, submitted a pre-application earlier this month for the £33.5m scheme, which would be delivered in partnership with Plymouth Council on land mostly owned by the local authority.
The site at Bath Street is occupied by a temporary car park as well as some commercial units, with the proposed homes envisioned as forming part of an eventual mixed-use development.
Its acquisition by PCH, which is ongoing, has been enabled through working with Homes England, which remains involved with the project, a statement from the 16,000-home landlord said.
Mark Shayer, deputy leader and cabinet member for finance and economy at Plymouth Council, said the plans for new affordable housing in the city centre are “extremely welcome”.
“A huge amount of work has been going on behind the scenes to get to this stage, but this is incredibly encouraging news which I think many, many families in Plymouth will be delighted to learn about,” he added.
The plans provide for developing a series of staggered-height blocks, with all homes having either balconies or private gardens and being designed to reduce energy consumption.
Most of the homes, which would be designed by architecture practice BDP, would be dual-aspect, PCH said.
Nick Jackson, director of business services and development at PCH, said the scheme would “revitalise an under-used city centre site [while] creating modern, energy-efficient homes to help us meet the high demand for affordable housing in the city”.
He added: “As Plymouth’s largest housing association, we are proud to provide a high standard of homes for affordable rent and shared ownership purchase at a time when there is a significant need for good quality social housing.”
PCH is expected to submit a full planning application for the Bath Street site before the end of the year.
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