Plymouth Community Homes boss pushes for social rent: ‘We can do more with the money’

The head of the 16,000-home landlord tells Inside Housing why he is developing a new homes standard and how housing associations can be more innovative

Jonathan Cowie: “We say yes to a lot of stuff that perhaps we shouldn’t be doing” (picture: PCH)

Jonathan Cowie: “We say yes to a lot of stuff that perhaps we shouldn’t be doing” (picture: PCH)

Mr Cowie has just completed his first year as chief executive. He began his career in the armed forces, which feels fitting, given Plymouth’s naval heritage. After leaving the infantry (he was in the King’s Regiment, now the Duke of Lancaster’s), he spent 20 years in customer service for the telecoms sector, including at BT and Cable & Wireless.

PCH has 16,000 homes across Plymouth and the counties of Devon and Cornwall. It also sells shared ownership and open market homes (300 in all to date). In addition, it is a commercial landlord managing 170 shops. But Mr Cowie is clear that building social rent homes is the priority. Plymouth City Council wants to build 5,000 homes in the next five years, he says. “We think we can do 1,000 of those.”

Mr Cowie says PCH “could probably build a bit more if we went with affordable rents. But we think, actually, it’s about liveability.” Social rents in Plymouth, he adds, are “the third lowest in the UK”.

This is a substantial commitment – PCH built around 200 homes last year and is targeting 300 this year. It will also no doubt please Matthew Pennycook, the housing minister who recently instructed Homes England to maximise the number of social rent homes being delivered through government grant.

He adds that, as proof, from now on, “all of our new homes outside of shared ownership will be set at social rent”.

It’s an environment Jonathan Cowie, chief executive of Plymouth Community Homes (PCH), is keen to take advantage of. “We can do more with the money” than other Southern housing associations, he says.

Tucked into the ball of South West England’s dainty pointed foot is Plymouth, a port city with a distinctive housing market. Here, land prices are lower and homes more affordable than the rest of the south coast – yet low-income residents are still in desperate housing need.

In 2010, he was approached by Sovereign Housing, now SNG, to be its customer service director. After less than two years he was promoted to chief operating officer. He then spent three years as chief executive of CityWest Homes and four years as chief operating officer at Vivid before joining PCH in the top role in September 2023. It was only after he joined the housing sector that he realised the impact it had had on his own family. “My grandmother was in effect saved through social housing,” he says. “She’d escaped an abusive marriage. My mum grew up in social housing. I hadn’t really made the connection, growing up.” He was drawn to housing associations’ sense of social purpose but, coming from the private sector, he felt they were set in their ways in certain areas. On IT, for example, housing organisations are “five or 10 years behind others”. Social housing “is kind of sat in the middle”, he says. In the private sector, innovation is driven by commerciality, while the public sector has had to be “really creative” in response to huge government spending cuts since 2008. For housing associations, however, “your income is not under threat, your customer base isn’t going anywhere, and you have massive demand: 1.6 million homes, and we’re only building 8,000 social homes [a] year”. Consequently, the need to change and evolve “hasn’t had that same laser-like focus”.

PCH is “very customer-focused in the community, but we react to things”, he says. Often, this means saying yes to repairs and maintenance jobs without much consideration. “If I’m honest, I think some of our quite high service is because we say yes to a lot of stuff that perhaps we shouldn’t be doing, [that] isn’t our responsibility. Or it means we’re inconsistent,” he says. He wants the landlord to be “really clear: ‘This is our baseline service.’” Residents will be invited to design “a simple set of measures” based on what they say is important, and the results will be published every quarter so residents can see how PCH is performing. Fast-tracking stock condition surveys is another priority, to plan net-zero improvements, but also to be smarter about why some residents keep requesting repairs. “I ran an ALMO in London, and we had a lot of leaks,” he says. “When we boiled down and understood the why, it was because we didn’t have a gutter-cleaning maintenance programme, so the gutters were getting clogged… We reduced leaks within 12 months by 30%, and that was just because you understood the why.” At every board meeting, Mr Cowie receives a ‘customer sentiment’ report to capture what his colleagues in the call centre are hearing. If the landlord truly understands what is driving residents to contact it, he says, that will help it to be more proactive – but you need data and digitisation to do that.

The North Prospect regeneration scheme was completed in September (picture: PCH)