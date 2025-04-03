Plymouth Council and Homes England unveil 10,000-home plan for city centre

The government’s housing and regeneration agency has worked with the local authority on the Plymouth City Centre Vision, a plan for establishing a “new residential core”.

The second largest city in the South West has “a very low level” of housing in its central areas, according to the council, with only 1,000 homes, compared with 8,000 for typical cities of Plymouth’s size.

Plymouth currently has 7,000 people on its waiting list for a variety of tenures, and demand is anticipated to increase further due to an expected £4.4bn of government investment into HM Naval Base Devonport over the next 10 years.