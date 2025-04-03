Plymouth Council and Homes England unveil 10,000-home plan for city centre

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Plymouth City Council has unveiled plans to build 10,000 homes in and around the city as part of a new partnership with Homes England.
The government’s housing and regeneration agency has worked with the local authority on the Plymouth City Centre Vision, a plan for establishing a “new residential core”.
The second largest city in the South West has “a very low level” of housing in its central areas, according to the council, with only 1,000 homes, compared with 8,000 for typical cities of Plymouth’s size.
Plymouth currently has 7,000 people on its waiting list for a variety of tenures, and demand is anticipated to increase further due to an expected £4.4bn of government investment into HM Naval Base Devonport over the next 10 years.
The Plymouth City Centre Vision predicts that dockyard operator Babcock will require 5,500 new employees, with a further 2,000 construction jobs created in the dockyard itself.
A council spokesperson said the vision did not currently include a target for affordable or social homes, but increasing the number of affordable homes in the city was one of the key strategic aims of Plymouth’s Plan for Homes 4, set out by the authority last year.
According to a council report on the new partnership with Homes England, Plymouth has submitted its plans to build 10,000 homes to the government’s New Towns Taskforce, setting out its ambition to provide a “new town in the city centre”.
The council has worked with Homes England previously, on projects such as the major North Prospect and Barne Barton estate regenerations, as well as forward funding of land assembly for projects such as Bath Street and the West End.
The two organisations have created a strategic regeneration and infrastructure board to produce a delivery plan that aims to build up to 12,000 new homes across the city and other parts over a 15-year period.
“This is huge and very, very exciting,” said Tudor Evans, the leader of Plymouth City Council.
“We have talked about creating more homes in the city centre for a few years now, but this will help catapult words and plans into bricks, mortar and homes.”
Eamonn Boylan, interim chief executive of Homes England, said: “The agency will work with the council and other key stakeholders in the Growth Alliance Plymouth programme to bring forward ambitious development plans, including a shared a vision for up to 12,000 new homes across a prioritised pipeline of sites.”
The partnership will bring together the land, funding and expertise of both organisations, but they will also be looking for private sector partners to deliver residential and commercial projects.
Homes England and the council are also collaborating on the civic centre, a grade II-listed former council office block sold to developer Urban Splash in 2015 for redevelopment.
This scheme was never built out, and last year the council bought the building back for a nominal fee of £1. The building’s basement, ground and first floors will now be turned into a training hub for City College Plymouth.
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