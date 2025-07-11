Plywood product that does not meet required fire performance level recalled from UK market

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A plywood product used in construction has been recalled from the UK market after it was found to not “consistently achieve the declared reaction to fire performance”.
The notice from the Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) said Sentrin FRI Plywood is considered a risk to fire safety.
The product does not have a compliant declaration of performance or evidence of initial type testing to verify the reaction to fire performance.
It also does not meet the requirements of EU Construction Products Regulation No 305/2011 as they apply in the UK.
The OPSS said: “The product is marketed as Euroclass B, but there is no evidence that it could consistently achieve Euroclass B for reaction to fire performance.
“The product therefore may not perform with the declared reaction to fire performance required or be suitable for its original desired application.”
Four manufacturers of the product were listed in the update: National Timber Group, Panel Supplies, Creffields, Huws Gray.
These firms have now recalled the product from the UK market and are under a requirement to warn organisations they have supplied about the risk the product poses.
The OPSS added: “The potential impact of lower performance of a product in relation to reaction to fire and building safety will vary on a project-by-project basis and will depend on factors unique to each building.
“Where already incorporated, building owners should seek advice from their building safety officer, an independent inspector, fire safety officer or a relevant building control authority, as appropriate, and consider reviewing the building’s fire strategy if necessary.”
Inside Housing asked each of the manufacturers what the recall could mean for buildings made with this product.
Creffields said: “We supply predominately the film, TV and theatre set production trades with the majority of the uses being temporary.
“We can offer FR B Plywood for constructional use, but this would be 18mm and a Burnblock treatment, not Sentrin.”
Research commissioned by the OPSS earlier this year found disagreement in the industry over what a cladding product is and no standards for fire doors and other fire barriers.
The Construction products supply chain report, published by the OPSS this month, revealed that “information about products and their correct installation methods was found to be often poorly disseminated through the supply chain”.
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