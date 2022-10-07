Police ‘clarify’ mistake after telling Clarion cyberattack victims their personal data could end up on dark web 

The correction comes after the force sent the letter to some Clarion residents in September, three months after the association was hit by a major cyberattack, in which it stated that it was possible some residents’ personal data could end up on the dark web in the future.

Clarion said it is now working with the force to correct aspects of the letter and provide an update on the attack to those residents.

The cyberattack against the 125,00-home landlord happened in June and affected several of its services, including phone lines and IT systems. As a result, Clarion told residents not to get in touch over the phone unless they needed an emergency repair.

In July, an update from the association stated that there was no evidence that passwords or customers’ information were accessed.

However, in a letter sent in September, Cambridgeshire Police warned a group of residents that it was possible that some of the data may appear on the dark web in the future.