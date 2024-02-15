Policy to boost affordable housing used by just one in six rural councils

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Just 17% of rural local planning authorities have used a planning policy to boost affordable housing, a report has found.
Research by University College London (UCL) for the Rural Housing Network concluded that out of 145 rural authorities, only 25 used rural exception sites to deliver affordable homes between 2021 and 2022.
Rural exception sites were introduced in 1991 to enable the development of affordable homes on underdeveloped land that would otherwise be restricted for residential development.
They are not allocated within a council’s development plan and would not normally be consented for housebuilding, but can be considered for affordable housing.
Any kind of affordable housing can be delivered on these sites, including affordable rent, intermediate housing including First Homes or social rent, provided there is adequate evidence of local need.
However, the report found that just 546 homes were built using the policy between 2021 and 2022.
The researchers concluded that an additional 2,640 affordable homes could have been developed if most rural councils had utilised the policy during the period. An average of 22 homes were delivered through rural exception sites by each local authority that used the mechanism between 2021-2022.
Local planning authorities told the authors that limited resources in planning departments, rising land costs, outdated development plans and local opposition were common barriers to delivering affordable homes through rural exception sites.
The report recommended engaging with communities early in the development process to garner support, as well as increasing the support and resources for rural housing enablers. Where rural housing enablers exist and are governed effectively, the delivery of rural exception sites is “systematically higher”, it said.
Other recommendations included encouraging stronger partnerships between local authorities, developers, and communities, updating the National Planning Policy Framework, and advocating for additional funding and resources for rural planning authorities.
In December, countryside charity CPRE said that homelessness in rural communities had increased 40% in five years.
Nick Gallent, lead researcher and professor of housing and planning at UCL’s Bartlett School of Planning, said the under-use of rural exception sites is “a lost opportunity”.
He added: “By fostering knowledge, planning support, community partnership and the dedication of rural housing enablers, we can significantly enhance these vital resources for affordable rural housing.”
Kate Henderson, chief executive of the National Housing Federation, said: “The experiences of so many rural communities offer stark examples of what happens when the housing market doesn’t meet local need. This research highlights a key route to help solve this issue.”
It also “highlights the immense resource and funding pressures on local authorities across the country”, she added.
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