Policy to boost affordable housing used by just one in six rural councils

Research by University College London (UCL) for the Rural Housing Network concluded that out of 145 rural authorities, only 25 used rural exception sites to deliver affordable homes between 2021 and 2022.

Rural exception sites were introduced in 1991 to enable the development of affordable homes on underdeveloped land that would otherwise be restricted for residential development.

They are not allocated within a council’s development plan and would not normally be consented for housebuilding, but can be considered for affordable housing.

Any kind of affordable housing can be delivered on these sites, including affordable rent, intermediate housing including First Homes or social rent, provided there is adequate evidence of local need.