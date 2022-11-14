Poll finds 40% of London renters could default on rent

The poll was commissioned by London mayor Sadiq Khan and found that 40% of respondents think they will struggle to meet rent payments, with the average advertised rent in the capital now £2,342 a month.

The figure comes amid the cost of living and energy crises and is more than double some other parts of the UK, such as the North East.

The details were revealed at an emergency summit on Monday (today), arranged by Mr Khan, to call on ministers to tackle London’s rental crisis.

The mayor and sector leaders are urging the government to implement the long-awaited renters reform legislation and to act now to ensure that rents are more affordable.