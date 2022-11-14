Poll finds 40% of London renters could default on rent

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A YouGov poll has found that nearly half of London’s renters believe they are at risk of defaulting on their rent.
The poll was commissioned by London mayor Sadiq Khan and found that 40% of respondents think they will struggle to meet rent payments, with the average advertised rent in the capital now £2,342 a month.
The figure comes amid the cost of living and energy crises and is more than double some other parts of the UK, such as the North East.
The details were revealed at an emergency summit on Monday (today), arranged by Mr Khan, to call on ministers to tackle London’s rental crisis.
The mayor and sector leaders are urging the government to implement the long-awaited renters reform legislation and to act now to ensure that rents are more affordable.
The government published its Renters’ Reform White Paper in June, which set out sweeping reforms for the private rented sector (PRS).
Proposed changes include a ban on Section 21 ‘no-fault’ evictions, a new ombudsman, and a new legally binding Decent Homes Standard in the PRS for the first time.
As it stands, the average London tenant can expect to spend nearly 40% of their income on rent.
Mr Khan has repeatedly called on the government to urgently introduce a two-year rent freeze in the PRS.
City Hall analysis showed a rent freeze in the capital over two years would save renters an average of £2,988.
The London mayor is also calling on the government to double the notice periods for private rental evictions to four months.
He said London’s private renters are facing a “triple whammy”, with rising rents, bills and the cost of household essentials putting a “major strain on their finances”.
Mr Khan added: “There is no time to waste, so we have come together today to speak with one voice.
“Our demands to ministers are simple: implement your long-promised renters reform legislation and take action now to make rents more affordable for Londoners, using all powers at the government’s disposal.”
Alicia Kennedy, director of Generation Rent, said it is “too easy” for landlords to demand higher rents “when they know they can evict you and re-let to someone else who is willing to pay it”.
“The government can alleviate rising living costs for renters immediately with a freeze on rents on existing tenancies and suspension of Section 21 evictions so landlords can’t evict simply to re-let at a higher rent,” she added.
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