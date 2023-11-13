Poll shows 64% of people in marginal ‘red wall’ seats want new homes in their area

A majority of people in 15 ‘red wall’ seats in the North of England want new homes in their area, a poll has found #UKhousing

The report is being billed as a blueprint to triple housing delivery over the next five years and unlock billions of pounds of economic growth.

The research was carried out as part of a report titled Plan for More and Better Homes, which also found that 68% of residents supported the development of new homes in the North more broadly.

Private polling commissioned by Homes for the North, a group of 17 housing associations, found that 64% of residents in marginal parliamentary constituencies agreed new homes should be built in their local area.

A total of 65% of the more than 2,400 respondents said there was too little affordable housing, and 67% said the UK government had done too little to ensure affordable housing was available in the North.

A party’s policy on housing will be an important factor in how they decide to vote at the next election, according to 65% of those polled.

This number rose among swing voters, with 69% of those surveyed in marginal Northern parliamentary constituencies saying housing policy would influence their voting decision.

Homes for the North said the region needed two million new homes by 2050 to fulfil its economic potential, and 100,000 homes in the region were in need of significant upgrades or replacement in the medium term.

Of the 80 regeneration projects across the region to be delivered in partnership with housing associations over the long term with public funding, the report found only a quarter had secured the required funding in full, and over half had no public funding in place.