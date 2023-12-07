Polling suggests direct cash payments increase community support for housebuilding

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New polling by YouGov has suggested that direct cash payments and improved services increase community support for housebuilding.
The research, commissioned by the Inclusive Growth Commission, found that to persuade local communities to accept a large increase in the amount of new housing in their area, a promise of investment in improving local services alongside development saw support rise to 75% – an increase of 28%.
A direct cash payment to local people of £10,000 saw support of 60% versus 28% against housing plans, representing a 13% boost in support compared to no payment.
The newly formed commission is made up of UK employers and infrastructure investors, including Forth Ports, Manchester Airports Group, CBRE, Mace, the Nuclear Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre, as well as trade associations Make UK and the Association of British Insurers.
It aims to help both parties to develop credible policy proposals to boost UK growth in the run-up to the next election.
The YouGov poll also found that reserving a fixed proportion of new homes for local people saw 66% support and 19% opposition, with the support increasing 19%.
Delivering new developments in a way that was in keeping with local architecture and building traditions saw 64% support and 20% opposition, an increase in support of 17%.
Money off energy bills for all households in the local area saw support at 60%, with opposition at 24% – a 13% boost in support.
The research also found that more than half the country (53%) would support a large increase in housebuilding, a third are against it, while 47% would support it in their own local area.
Of those surveyed, 26% think that planning laws around housebuilding are “too strict”, 27% think they are “about right”, and 21% feel they are “too loose”.
Ciaran Bird, divisional president at the CBRE, said: “This commission offers a long-overdue look at what’s needed to prompt growth and boost the UK economy.
“Both government and employers have a vital role to play and our expertise will be invaluable to guide the solutions, particularly around capital investment, housing, planning and infrastructure.
“Consideration around how we can fast-track the UK’s green agenda and meet the UK’s net zero targets should be integral to many of the solutions.
“We look forward to working together as a collective to present a holistic way forward that will help the UK to better capitalise on its strengths and attract greater levels of investment.”
This latest poll follows an October survey which found that more than three-quarters of young people in London believe the government is not doing enough for affordable home delivery in the capital.
The poll of attitudes towards the housing crisis undertaken by developer Pocket Living found that the cost of living crisis could drive more than a quarter of renters out of London in the coming years.
Of those surveyed, 77% said that the government is not helping to make London affordable as a place to live.
Almost two-thirds (64%) said they would be more likely to vote for a candidate who promises more home delivery in their constituency at the next general election.
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