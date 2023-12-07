Polling suggests direct cash payments increase community support for housebuilding

The research, commissioned by the Inclusive Growth Commission, found that to persuade local communities to accept a large increase in the amount of new housing in their area, a promise of investment in improving local services alongside development saw support rise to 75% – an increase of 28%.

A direct cash payment to local people of £10,000 saw support of 60% versus 28% against housing plans, representing a 13% boost in support compared to no payment.

The newly formed commission is made up of UK employers and infrastructure investors, including Forth Ports, Manchester Airports Group, CBRE, Mace, the Nuclear Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre, as well as trade associations Make UK and the Association of British Insurers.

It aims to help both parties to develop credible policy proposals to boost UK growth in the run-up to the next election.