Poor oversight of executive contracts contribute to breach of governance standard by large North West landlord

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
ForHousing has been downgraded by the English regulator after it identified a number of risks in the landlord’s agreement of executive contracts, incentive schemes and severance arrangements.
In a judgement published by the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) today, it found the landlord non-compliant with the governance element of the economic standards and downgraded it to G3 status.
The regulator announced in October that the Salford-based provider was being placed on its gradings under review list for the second time in three years because of possible governance issues.
The RSH previously identified issues with ForHousing’s internal controls, decision-making and organisational structure.
ForHousing, which is part of the ForViva group and owns and manages just under 24,000 homes, agreed to address these issues, but the regulator has concluded that the provider has not delivered the expected improvements.
The RSH highlighted how insufficient oversight in the association’s governance arrangements, alongside a lack of accountability in the group structure, has allowed a number of potential and ongoing financial, reputational and organisational risks to crystallise.
This includes the agreement of executive contracts, incentive schemes and severance arrangements that were not aligned with ForHousing’s codes of governance, or the standards the RSH expects from registered providers.
In response to the regulator’s investigation, ForHousing said it has started to strengthen its independence within the group by introducing new governance arrangements and making new board appointments.
Harold Brown, senior assistant director – investigation and enforcement at the RSH, said: “Our investigation has found issues with the way ForHousing is run, including a lack of independence in its decision making and a lack of accountability in the group structure.
“ForHousing has started to improve its governance arrangements, and we will continue to monitor the provider as it works to return to compliance.”
Paul Kennedy, chair of the ForHousing, said in response that he accepts and understands the judgement made on the landlord’s group structure and legacy decisions that have impacted on some of its outcomes.
He added: “The current board and executive team remain committed to working with the regulator to learn from the judgement and continue to make improvements, building on positive changes that have already been made.
“The regulator’s assessment of ForHousing’s compliance with financial viability remains at V1. We are financially secure and able to deliver our business plan.
“The change in our governance rating does not impact on our ability to provide quality services. We will continue to work in partnership to positively impact the lives of social housing tenants.”
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly regulation and legal round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories