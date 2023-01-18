Poor oversight of executive contracts contribute to breach of governance standard by large North West landlord

In a judgement published by the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) today, it found the landlord non-compliant with the governance element of the economic standards and downgraded it to G3 status.

The regulator announced in October that the Salford-based provider was being placed on its gradings under review list for the second time in three years because of possible governance issues.

The RSH previously identified issues with ForHousing’s internal controls, decision-making and organisational structure.

ForHousing, which is part of the ForViva group and owns and manages just under 24,000 homes, agreed to address these issues, but the regulator has concluded that the provider has not delivered the expected improvements.