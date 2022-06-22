Poorly performing large landlords should outsource their management to local providers

Five years after Grenfell we have the Social Housing Regulation Bill, which at its core will give the English regulator additional powers to ‘name and shame’ landlords that fail their tenants.

Which begs the questions: after a gestation of five years, will it work? How did we reach this position in the first place? And what other measures may be needed to drive up management standards? Some of my personal thoughts on each of these are below.

If landlords are to be subject to unlimited fines, this may cause them some discomfort in the short term, but in itself this will not be enough to prevent further mismanagement occurring. To be effective and to have a long lasting impact, there has to be a ‘carrot’ as well as a ‘stick’.

It is no coincidence that most of the landlords that were named and shamed in ITV News reports last autumn were large organisations.

In 2012, research by the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) showed there was no correlation between size and the quality of services that were delivered – ie bigger did not always mean better.

Given the fact that these large landlords have a responsibility to protect the good reputation of the whole sector, the negative news affected all housing associations and began to reinforce old stereotypes about social landlords being out of touch and unaccountable.