Poplar HARCA unveils refreshed leadership structure

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London landlord Poplar HARCA has announced significant changes to its leadership structure.
The new structure introduces a streamlined top team, supported by a second tier of directors with the autonomy to lead and use their expertise to innovate in their roles.
This evolution follows the retirement of two long-serving directors, Kevin Wright and Andrea Baker.
Mr Wright, Poplar HARCA’s longest-serving director, has led technical resources since 1998. Ms Baker joined in 2008 as director of housing, later taking on corporate services.
Both were described as being “instrumental in shaping Poplar HARCA’s reputation for sector-leading resident satisfaction, bold estate regeneration, and a culture built on trust, accountability, and resident-led standards”.
The new executive team has been promoted from within the organisation including Liz Williams, chief operating officer; Paul Dooley, chief development officer; Babu Bhattacherjee, chief communities officer; and Simran Soin, chief finance officer.
The housing association believes the new structure marks “an exciting new chapter for the organisation as it builds on the strength of its track record and looks ahead with renewed focus, pace, and ambition”.
Steve Stride, chief executive at Poplar HARCA, said: “This is a moment of continuity and momentum. Our new leadership structure reflects who we are and who we’re becoming.
“We’re promoting from within, backing leaders who know our places, people and purpose, and who are ready to lead us into the future as we prepare to launch our next five-year plan.
“Under the new model, Poplar HARCA will remain rooted in place-based regeneration and resident-led delivery, while increasing capacity to adapt, collaborate and lead in an increasingly complex environment.”
Several additional new director posts are expected to be recruited over the coming months.
Mr Stride added: “Our values, purpose and commitment to our community remain the same. We have been incredibly fortunate to benefit from Andrea and Kevin’s committed leadership and innovation for the past two decades.
“Following another successful IDA [in-depth assessment], the timing is right for our new leadership team to step up and start the next chapter.”
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