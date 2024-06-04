Possession proceedings by an association over rent arrears were set aside by a county court after the landlord failed to serve a notice to pay rent to a shared ownership leaseholder #UKhousing

Possession order by large landlord set aside over failure to serve rent notice to shared owner #UKhousing

The lawyer representing the leaseholder has warned housing associations to make sure they issue Section 166 notices for shared ownership leaseholders as they are “required by law”.

The judgment means, subject to appeal, proceedings will now go back to the claim stage and all enforcement action is cancelled.

Under Section 166, a tenant with a long lease is “not liable to make a payment of rent under the lease unless the landlord has given him a notice relating to the payment”.

The leaseholder was successful in her application to Central London County Court to have a possession order by Sovereign Network Homes (SNH) set aside after arguing she has a long lease under the Commonhold and Leasehold Reform Act 2002 and that she should have been served a rent notice under Section 166 of the act.

Shared ownership leaseholders buy a share of a property and pay rent on the rest, which is not yet staircased and still owned by the landlord.

The case was bolstered by a previous judgment by the Court of Appeal which essentially confirmed shared owners have the same rights as 100% leaseholders.

The case focused on whether shared ownership residents met the requirements of the right to manage process, specifically the need for “qualifying leaseholders” to have long leases of over 21 years.

The appeal turned on whether the shared ownership leaseholders, who had not yet staircased their leases to 100%, fell within the definition of a “long lease”.

In his judgment, Lord Justice Newey decided that a shared ownership lease for a term of more than 21 years will be a “long lease” whether or not the tenant has a 100% interest.

In the SNH case, the housing association obtained an outright possession order, which sets a date for possession of the property, in April 2022.

However, because of an error on the court file, the resident was only made aware of the order when she received a notice of eviction in February 2023. She then applied for a stay of execution to set aside the possession order.

In March last year, a deputy district judge discharged the warrant for possession and varied the date for possession. SNH appealed this decision.

The leaseholder argued that since no Section 166 notice was served, “the rent was not yet due and so there was no proper basis for a possession order of any sort, let alone one under Ground 8 [of the Housing Act 1988]”, firm Landmark Chambers, which represented the leaseholder, explained.

Her Honour Judge Bloom agreed the possession order should be set aside. She concluded that the leaseholder had acted promptly in bringing the application after receiving notice of the order in February 2023, and she had good reason for not attending.