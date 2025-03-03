In the wake of the Grenfell Tower tragedy that claimed 72 lives, the UK’s building safety landscape underwent its most significant transformation in decades. The introduction of the Building Safety Act and the Building Safety Regulator (BSR) as part of the Health and Safety Executive marked a watershed moment in how we approach high-rise residential building design.

While these changes aim to prevent another Grenfell, bureaucratic hurdles could be undermining safety rather than enhancing it, with practical implementation causing unexpected complications.

One of the most concerning issues is the potential for design schedule compression. Under the new system, construction cannot begin until the BSR grants formal approval – a process that is meant to take 12 weeks but often extends significantly longer. This has led to the potential for developers squeezing design development phases to maintain project timelines, potentially making safety-critical decisions without adequate analysis time.