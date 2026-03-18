Post-rent settlement borrowing capacity could be ‘wiped out’ by war in Iran, economist warns

Phillip Bartlett of NatWest said this morning that the yield on 10-year gilts, the government’s borrowing costs, has risen by half a percentage point to 4.8% in the last fortnight.

“Now that’s a level we’ve not sustained since the global financial crisis of 2008 right?” he asked delegates at the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH)’s Northern Housing Festival.

“That is also incidentally equal to the amount that estimates suggest housing association borrowing costs could reduce by as a result of the 10-year rental settlement and the added certainty that that brings.”

He suggested it meant that the policy’s impact had been “wiped out”.