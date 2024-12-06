Potential Home REIT buyer values company at just £32m

A firm that specialises in distressed assets has emerged as a potential buyer for Home REIT and has made an offer valuing the company at just £32m #UKhousing

In response to the announcement, Home REIT told the stock market it had not been contacted directly by Southey Capital about the offer and “cannot comment on its validity”.

Home REIT, a listed firm that specialises in accommodation for people experiencing homelessness, has found itself in trouble over mounting debts and the falling value of its portfolio.

Southey Capital revealed the multimillion-pound tender offer, which values Home REIT’s shares at 4p each.

In a trading update, the beleaguered firm said it had now repaid all its debt and was currently marketing the remainder of its property portfolio for sale.

It intends to publish historical accounts for the year up to August 2023 by the end of this year, with results published in the first quarter of next year.

In October, the investment trust posted a pre-tax loss of £475m.

Trading in the firm’s shares was suspended in January 2023 after it missed a deadline to publish its annual report.

Last December, the firm revealed that its properties were worth almost 60% less than the £977m it had paid for them.

In July this year, property consultancy JLL inspected 97% of Home REIT’s 2,473 properties and estimated they had a combined value of just £412.9m.

The inspections also revealed that 88% of homes were either empty or occupied by such an unreliable tenant that they were valued on a “vacant possession basis”.

Home REIT, which is in the process of winding down, has since sold 1,208 properties and exchanged on 293, raising £216.9m as part of an effort to clear its debts.