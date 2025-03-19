Power to serve company improvement notices needed amid ‘serious failings’ in building control applications, MPs told

A similar point was made by the deputy director at the BSR to the London Assembly’s fire committee meeting in January.

Mr White said: “We still see quite serious failings in terms of having to reject nearly 70 per cent of building control applications for Gateway 2, and where nearly 40 per cent of applications have to be invalidated before they are even assessed, which shows the industry can’t get its head around providing the most basic paperwork.”

Philip White was among a number of witnesses giving evidence yesterday on Grenfell Tower and building safety to MPs on the Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee.

Mr White told committee members that the BSR’s assessment work had shown “people struggling to explain how they are managing fire and structural safety risks in buildings”.

In February, the government promised to bring in a single construction regulator to hold those responsible for building safety to account.

Mr White said he welcomed the acknowledgment in the phase two report of the industry’s role.

However, he said: “Without changing the culture of how they operate in terms of building safety, you can do all you like with a single regulator.

“Change comes through a number of mechanisms – enforcement no doubt has a salutary effect on a sector. To be fair to parts of the industry, they have stepped up and worked closely with the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG), the BSR and others to develop guidance and standards and try to change the way things are done. But there is still a long way to go.”

The director of the BSR called for more powers to tackle poor performance by companies in the construction sector, rather than just individual sites.

He said: “If I saw a problem at a building that manifested because middle managers were incompetent, I could serve an improvement notice to get training done.

“The Building Safety Act only allows us to tackle issues building-by-building. We can’t tackle the employer. I would like to have the power to serve an improvement notice for the organisation to get its workforce trained. That is a lever to address the underlying problem.

“There are some wrinkles in the legislation and we are informing MHCLG that these are things we’d like to see [changed] at the next opportunity.”

The BSR has come under fire of late for its handling of gateway two and three applications.

The Building Safety Act introduced three ‘gateways’ – or checkpoints – that developers, designers and contractors need to pass in a bid to increase oversight over buildings classed as being higher risk. Projects cannot move to the next stage without approval.

Inside Housing has previously reported that the BSR had signed off just 14% of developers’ remediation plans in the past year.