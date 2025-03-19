Power to serve company improvement notices needed amid ‘serious failings’ in building control applications, MPs told

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The boss of the Building Safety Regulator (BSR) has called for more powers as he warned the construction industry of its need to change amid “serious failings” in building control applications.
Philip White was among a number of witnesses giving evidence yesterday on Grenfell Tower and building safety to MPs on the Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee.
Mr White said: “We still see quite serious failings in terms of having to reject nearly 70 per cent of building control applications for Gateway 2, and where nearly 40 per cent of applications have to be invalidated before they are even assessed, which shows the industry can’t get its head around providing the most basic paperwork.”
A similar point was made by the deputy director at the BSR to the London Assembly’s fire committee meeting in January.
Mr White told committee members that the BSR’s assessment work had shown “people struggling to explain how they are managing fire and structural safety risks in buildings”.
In February, the government promised to bring in a single construction regulator to hold those responsible for building safety to account.
Mr White said he welcomed the acknowledgment in the phase two report of the industry’s role.
However, he said: “Without changing the culture of how they operate in terms of building safety, you can do all you like with a single regulator.
“Change comes through a number of mechanisms – enforcement no doubt has a salutary effect on a sector. To be fair to parts of the industry, they have stepped up and worked closely with the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG), the BSR and others to develop guidance and standards and try to change the way things are done. But there is still a long way to go.”
The director of the BSR called for more powers to tackle poor performance by companies in the construction sector, rather than just individual sites.
He said: “If I saw a problem at a building that manifested because middle managers were incompetent, I could serve an improvement notice to get training done.
“The Building Safety Act only allows us to tackle issues building-by-building. We can’t tackle the employer. I would like to have the power to serve an improvement notice for the organisation to get its workforce trained. That is a lever to address the underlying problem.
“There are some wrinkles in the legislation and we are informing MHCLG that these are things we’d like to see [changed] at the next opportunity.”
The BSR has come under fire of late for its handling of gateway two and three applications.
The Building Safety Act introduced three ‘gateways’ – or checkpoints – that developers, designers and contractors need to pass in a bid to increase oversight over buildings classed as being higher risk. Projects cannot move to the next stage without approval.
Inside Housing has previously reported that the BSR had signed off just 14% of developers’ remediation plans in the past year.
Concern about sign-off delays have largely focused on gateway two – building control sign-off – which is required before work can begin on site.
But speaking to MPs yesterday, Mr White revealed that problems are now extending to gateway three, which happens at the end of construction to show the building is safe to occupy.
He said: “We have been dealing with the gateway three process over the past few weeks. In London, a developer thought its building was ready to be occupied but there were serious failings in relation to fire and life safety matters. That is a building that has been put up since Grenfell, so there are still significant challenges.”
Dr Lorna Stimpson, chief executive of Local Authority Building Control, explained that there are still not enough building control surveyors and that mitigations could be put in place to improve quality.
She said: “There are things like statutory inspections – they were removed in 2012, so reinstate statutory inspections.
“Have a minimum requirement of what you expect building control surveyors to have to do on sites, rather than them being able to risk-assess how much inspection they’re going to do.
“Maybe statutory charges such as bringing in basic charging regimes for building control work so that everybody is working within the same envelope.”
Andy Roe, commissioner of the London Fire Brigade, said he believes that his organisation had “manifest change” in response to the Grenfell Tower Inquiry’s recommendations.
Later he added: “I think something that needs to be debated in the open, but speaks to Philip’s point around capacity.
“We recognise that as regulators, because we’re a regulator as well, we’ve got to achieve a proportion of balance to enable growth in housing, because that is the other level in all this. As much as we have to recognise the colossal and unnecessary loss of life that regulation failed.
“Actually, decent housing is equally needed because the absence of it is dangerous. So we frequently, on a daily basis, in amongst our two high-rise fires a day, will also trip out to very poorly converted office-to-residential, or we will go to inappropriately used basements.
“We will go to temporary structures with 18 people living across three rooms where there’s no fire safety. And actually when we look at the statistics around fire deaths, as appalling and regrettable as it is where people actually die in those spaces, and they do die in some numbers, that is directly related to the availability of decent, safe volume of housing.”
Mr Roe’s point comes as the government is being pressured to set a social rent target as part of its Spending Review in June.
Earlier in the committee session, Grenfell survivors called on the government to prioritise and take seriously the need for a national oversight mechanism.
MPs were told that oversight needed to be enshrined in legislation to ensure the government can be held to account for its response to the Grenfell Tower Inquiry.
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