The powers, part of the government’s Levelling-up and Regeneration Act, mean that council planners can use stronger enforcement measures to take on landowners who repeatedly break planning rules.

This includes those who carry out works without approval or act in bad faith on developments with planning consent.

It will also make it harder for those breaking the rules to seek future planning permission and will give councils the ability to issue unlimited fines against developers who fail to comply with planning permission or refuse to deal with rundown properties and overgrown fields.