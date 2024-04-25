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New planning powers for councils to hold rogue developers to account by issuing unlimited fines and making it harder to get permission for plans have come into effect today.
The powers, part of the government’s Levelling-up and Regeneration Act, mean that council planners can use stronger enforcement measures to take on landowners who repeatedly break planning rules.
This includes those who carry out works without approval or act in bad faith on developments with planning consent.
It will also make it harder for those breaking the rules to seek future planning permission and will give councils the ability to issue unlimited fines against developers who fail to comply with planning permission or refuse to deal with rundown properties and overgrown fields.
Measures include increasing enforcement limits from four to 10 years so councils have more time to stop developments without planning approval.
The new rules have doubled the length of temporary stop notices to 56 days, to suspend all works if a council suspects building has gone ahead despite permission not being granted.
The Planning Inspectorate has also been strengthened to dismiss appeals against developers trying to delay the process, including the refusal of site visits and access.
Lee Rowley, minister for housing and planning, said: “Today marks another important step forward in our mission to deliver a faster and less bureaucratic planning system, making sure councils have greater powers at their disposal to take robust action against developers who do not play by the rules.
“We are clamping down on planning loopholes, allowing councils to issue unlimited fines, and strengthening local decisions that communities want to see.
“This builds on our long-term plan for housing to deliver more homes and infrastructure that is beautiful, affordable and built in the right places.”
The act also brings forward new laws to encourage developers to build more homes, providing regular updates on progress and giving councils the chance to consider slow build-out rates when granting planning approval.
Councils whose planning powers were curtailed because they did not meet housing targets have previously branded the government’s system “unfair” and “ineffectual”.
Both Worthing and Eastbourne councils told Inside Housing that the targets of the Housing Delivery Test, an annual measurement of local housing delivery, are impossible to meet due to geographical and topographical constraints.
The councils were among a group of 51 local authorities whose ability to reject planning applications has been curtailed as a result of them failing to deliver at least 75% of the homes estimated to be needed in their area over the past three years.
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