Practical tips to improve the diversity of your workforce throughout the recruitment journey

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There are ways to make sure you are countering unconscious bias and fostering inclusivity at every stage of the hiring process, writes Annaliese Rogers
The conversation in housing, and more broadly, has focused for some time on increasing representation from diverse groups.
The benefits of creating diverse teams are clear and evidenced. Research has shown that companies in the top quartile for racial and ethnic diversity are 35% more likely to have financial returns above their respective national industry medians. Cognitively diverse teams solve problems faster, and are significantly better at making decisions, and inclusive teams are 1.7 times more likely to be innovative.
The National Housing Federation (NHF) 2023 report exploring diversity and representation in the housing association workforce found that female representation in leadership positions has increased but is still not reflective of the workforce or residents. The ethnic diversity of the workforce is not reflected in executive positions. 10% of the workforce is Black/African/Caribbean/Black British but only 3% of executives. 5% of the workforce is Asian/Asian British but only 1% of executives. Only 9% of the sector’s workforce have a disability or long-term condition compared to 24% of the population and 29% of residents.
From Generation Y (who, by 2020, made up half the workforce) through to senior executives, an inclusive recruitment life cycle has never been more important. With a view to supporting organisations on their journey to becoming fully inclusive, Odgers created an inclusive recruitment diagnostic tool (IRD). Led by diversity expert Sue Johnson, the IRD is a unique and bespoke tool to help organisations create a holistic recruitment and onboarding process to improve performance and address inequality.
The first of its kind and based on the findings of over 50 pieces of academic research, the IRD helps to eradicate unconscious bias, upskill hiring managers and realise the full value of recruiting and retaining a truly diverse workforce.
At the organisational level, let’s talk about the key steps for attracting and retaining talent at all levels through inclusive recruitment.
What is your commitment? What changes will you make? How will you track progress? How will you sustain it?
Even before a decision to hire, there are practical elements to consider. Think about external perception - your website is your window to the world. Is there a career pathway section? Are there role models with diverse characteristics talking about their experiences? If we see people we identify with, we are more likely to apply. And you can’t just showcase middle management.
Is there a message from the chief executive setting out the culture and values, so people can get a feeling for whether they are aligned with their personal values, whether they could belong there? How much is there about ESG? Gen Z, in particular, is far more purpose-driven and may score you on EcoVadis before engaging.
Smart talent management starts before day one. How often has an old job description been copied and pasted?
“Studies have shown that women and people from ethnic-minority backgrounds are less likely to see themselves as qualified for a job, unless they meet every single criterion”
Give thought to the transferable skills required in a job and where and how people may have developed those. Look at language and tone. Studies have shown that women and people from ethnic-minority backgrounds are less likely to see themselves as qualified for a job, unless they meet every single criterion.
Have you used a gender decoder? Hiring requirements such as ‘good communication skills’ could have an impact for neurodivergent people, who might not identify with that description.
Reconsider having university degrees as a must. University attainment has a significant class and ethnic disparity. Reframe years of experience at board level. It excludes younger people from the process.
Importantly, be open and honest about the package. Broadcast your offer from the start. List salary band and incentives upfront, talk about flexibility, well-being support and enhanced family leave.
Our research tells us that organisations who consistently make the most diverse hires have the most diverse CV selection and interview panels. Consider who reviews the CVs and how your interview panel is selected. How does that panel prepare for the interview? Who makes the final hiring decision?
There are some useful bias interrupters to mitigate behaviours and systemic unconscious bias. Consider no-name CVs; remove extra-curricular activities; ensure interview questions are asked in the same order to all candidates; have standard scoring matrices and agree them in advance; agree that nobody speaks for one minute after the candidate leaves the interview; and consider having two people involved at each decision point.
Can you make your interview process more engaging and relevant? The chief executive of a retail business we know insists on meeting senior hires while walking the shop floor. He believes candidates need to see and share his passion for customers and the insights he obtains that way. There can be value in escaping the conventions of a stale meeting room.
And remember, think about the candidate experience. If you want to hire dynamic people, show off a bit of your own dynamism in the hiring process.
“Our research tells us that organisations who consistently make the most diverse hires have the most diverse CV selection and interview panels”
Communicate positively to teams and stakeholders in advance of the new joiner(s) starting. Reference their background and skills, and provide details on their reporting lines, location and job specifics.
Adapt the induction to individual requirements regarding the work environment, facilities and technologies, making adjustments that accommodate individual needs. With new leadership appointments from out of the sector, it is vital to regularly check in with the new hire, ensuring they feel supported and enabled. Having an internal buddy system or mentoring scheme alongside external buddies can help people get up to speed on the nuances of the sector.
You should survey all new joiners. Collect data on the levels of engagement and satisfaction with the onboarding process, track trends, review feedback and adapt the induction process if required.
Last, while focusing on the successful candidate is as obvious as it is important, we must remember that when hiring, we are in the business of disappointment. More candidates will not get the job than are successful, so how to disappoint positively is key.
We all know bad news travels fast: a bad experience can taint the perception of a whole organisation for years. Turning down a candidate requires the input of time, effort, proper insightful feedback and acknowledgement of the time and energy that is put into a job interview.
Lastly, while focusing on the successful candidate is as obvious as it is important, we must remember that when hiring, we are in the business of disappointment. More candidates will not get the job than are successful, so how to disappoint positively is key. We all know bad news travels fast: a bad experience can taint the perception of a whole organisation for years. Turning down a candidate requires the input of time, effort, proper insightful feedback and acknowledgement of the time and energy that is put into a job interview.
"A bad experience can taint the perception of a whole organisation for years"
Other things you can do include tracking the diversity of candidates throughout the recruitment process, analysing the data on a regular basis and implementing interventions if required.
Communicate data with hiring managers and your leadership, defining accountability for change. Have a clear and stated ambition. Small changes, when combined, can make a material difference. When deployed consistently, the positive impact over time will be realised.
The housing sector offers abundant career opportunities and access to a huge variety of jobs. It is rewarding, complex and an inspiring place to work that impacts real lives on a daily basis.
The war for talent is still very much on. Widening the gate on diversity and attracting interim and permanent talent to complement the bright minds already in housing will be essential to address the challenges the sector faces.
Annaliese Rogers, Principal, Housing Practice, Odgers Interim
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