Practical tips to improve the diversity of your workforce throughout the recruitment journey

“Our research tells us that organisations who consistently make the most diverse hires have the most diverse CV selection and interview panels”

And remember, think about the candidate experience. If you want to hire dynamic people, show off a bit of your own dynamism in the hiring process.

Can you make your interview process more engaging and relevant? The chief executive of a retail business we know insists on meeting senior hires while walking the shop floor. He believes candidates need to see and share his passion for customers and the insights he obtains that way. There can be value in escaping the conventions of a stale meeting room.

There are some useful bias interrupters to mitigate behaviours and systemic unconscious bias. Consider no-name CVs; remove extra-curricular activities; ensure interview questions are asked in the same order to all candidates; have standard scoring matrices and agree them in advance; agree that nobody speaks for one minute after the candidate leaves the interview; and consider having two people involved at each decision point.

Our research tells us that organisations who consistently make the most diverse hires have the most diverse CV selection and interview panels. Consider who reviews the CVs and how your interview panel is selected. How does that panel prepare for the interview? Who makes the final hiring decision?

Step Five - Offer and onboarding

Communicate positively to teams and stakeholders in advance of the new joiner(s) starting. Reference their background and skills, and provide details on their reporting lines, location and job specifics.

Adapt the induction to individual requirements regarding the work environment, facilities and technologies, making adjustments that accommodate individual needs. With new leadership appointments from out of the sector, it is vital to regularly check in with the new hire, ensuring they feel supported and enabled. Having an internal buddy system or mentoring scheme alongside external buddies can help people get up to speed on the nuances of the sector.

You should survey all new joiners. Collect data on the levels of engagement and satisfaction with the onboarding process, track trends, review feedback and adapt the induction process if required.

Last, while focusing on the successful candidate is as obvious as it is important, we must remember that when hiring, we are in the business of disappointment. More candidates will not get the job than are successful, so how to disappoint positively is key.

We all know bad news travels fast: a bad experience can taint the perception of a whole organisation for years. Turning down a candidate requires the input of time, effort, proper insightful feedback and acknowledgement of the time and energy that is put into a job interview.